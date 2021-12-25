Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Hindi cinema industry based out of Mumbai has given India some of the most iconic moments of entertainment forever etched in the memory of Cinema goers. However, it’s the Christmas and New Year weekend that has become witness to some of the biggest hits of our times. From Mohan Bhargava (Shah Rukh Khan) hitting upon his homeland's hard realities to Rancho (Aamir Khan) convincing his friend's father to let his son pursue his dreams, Christmas weekend has long been Hindi Cinema's launchpad to leave memorable imprints of entertainment.

Have a look at Hindi Cinema’s biggest hits of Christmas-New Year weekend.

Dangal (2016)

The biggest box office success of all time, the story of Phogat sisters fathered by Mahavir Phogat (Aamir Khan) collected over Rs 2,000 Crore worldwide. The film was critically acclaimed, cited as ‘perfect in every sense of the word’ with strong feminist statements.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

The story of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, was well received by viewers and critics alike. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film was first conceived by the ace director as early as in 1990s but was postponed subsequently. The film won seven National Film Awards including best direction for Bhansali and best supporting actress for Tanvi Azmi.

3 idiots (2009)

The coming-of-the-age comedy drama, starring Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sharman Joshi and R. Madhavan attained a cult-classic stature in the memory of Indian viewers. The satire about social pressures under Indian education system was praised for its relatable narration and bone-tickling humour. 3 idiots also became the launchpad for Aamir Khan’s rise to fandom in China. The film was well received in China due to similarly relatable elements that the youngsters in China loved up to the point of the film becoming a cult film even in China.

Swades (2004)

Ashutosh Gowariker’s Swades was not a success on Blockbuster but received strong acclaim, with Shah Rukh Khan’s performance as Mohan Bhargava considered one of his best. The film with its gentle humour acts as an entertaining ride for social change. Shah Rukh Khan received Best Actor’s filmfare award while Udit Narayan became the best male playback singer at National film awards that year.

Munnabhai MBBS (2003)

A film that put Sanjay Dutt right on the pedestal of his career’s high, Munnabhai MBBS was major commercial and critical success. At the box office, it achieved a silver jubilee status (25-week run), with the film could still be found playing on 300 screens throughout India.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma