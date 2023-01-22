ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Suniel Shetty Interacts With Paps Ahead Of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Wedding; Dipika Kakar, Shoib Malik Announce Pregnancy

On Sunday, superstar Suniel Shetty interacted with the paparazzi and told them that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will pose for pictures after their wedding at his Khandala house. On the other hand, TV actress Dipika Kakar announced pregnancy with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim by sharing an adorable picture on social media. Here are all the updates regarding movies, TV and the entire entertainment industry: