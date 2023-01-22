ENTERTAINMENT NEWS: Suniel Shetty Interacts With Paps Ahead Of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Wedding; Dipika Kakar, Shoib Malik Announce Pregnancy

LIVE BLOG

Swati Singh
Sun, 22 Jan 2023 03:45 PM IST
On Sunday, superstar Suniel Shetty interacted with the paparazzi and told them that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will pose for pictures after their wedding at his Khandala house. On the other hand, TV actress Dipika Kakar announced pregnancy with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim by sharing an adorable picture on social media. Here are all the updates regarding movies, TV and the entire entertainment industry:

    Dipika Kakar Announces Pregnancy With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim; See Pic

    On Sunday, Dipika Kakar headed to her Instagram handle and announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim.

     
     
     
    Ahead Of Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul's Wedding, Suniel Shetty Interacts With Paparazzi

    Actor Suniel Shetty informed the photographers outside his farmhouse in Khandala that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul will pose for the pictures after their wedding ceremony.

