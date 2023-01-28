ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE: Siddharth Anand Reacts To Pathaan's Box Office Success; Ranbir Kapoor’s Alleged Foul Behaviour With Fan Was PR Stunt

-
05:52 PM
Here's What Abram Said On 'Pathaan's Box Office Succes
A Twitter user asked, "@iamsrk Abrams response after watching pathaan ? #AskSRK." Shah Rukh Khan replied, " I don't know how but he said papa it's all Karma. So I believe it."
I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it. https://t.co/kIG6InIpGa— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023
-
05:38 PM
Shah Rukh Khan Calls Salman Khan 'GOAT'; See
A Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan, "@iamsrk Sir Pathaan tho hit ho gyi lekin Salman Khan ka muqabla nhi kr paoge box-office pe #AskSRK." The actor gave the humblest response to this as he tweeted, "Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan."
Salman bhai is…woh kya kehte hain aaj kal…young log…haan….GOAT. ( greatest of all time ) #Pathaan https://t.co/91HJy8UZxU— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 28, 2023
-
04:55 PM
Amid 'Pathaan's Success, Kangana Ranaut Issues Warning To Bollywood, 'Stay Away From Politics...'
Amid the record-breaking success of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, on Saturday, actress and filmmaker, Kangana Ranaut, warned Bollywood, thereby asking them to enjoy their success and stay away from politics.
-
04:26 PM
Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Visit Shah Rukh Khan's House Mannat On 'Pathaan's Success: Report
According to a repor by Pinkvilla, celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh went to Shah Rukh Khan's house, Mannat, and congratulated him for the success of Pathaan.
-
04:05 PM
Ranbir Kapoor Throws Away Fan’s Phone Asking For Selfie, Turns Out To Be Brand Collaboration; Watch
Read:Ranbir Kapoor's Alleged Inappropriate Behaviour With A Fan Turns Out To Be A PR Stunt
-
04:00 PM
'Pathaan': Director Siddharth Anand Reacts To SRK-Starrer's Box Office Success, 'Today Is A Victory Of Indian Cinema'
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said he is 'feeling incredibly overwhelmed' over the movie's Box Office success.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE: Siddharth Anand Reacts To Pathaan's Box Office Success; Ranbir Kapoor’s Alleged Foul Behaviour With Fan Was PR Stunt
Swati Singh
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 05:52 PM IST
Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said he is 'feeling incredibly overwhelmed' over the movie's Box Office success. "I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan," said Anand. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's alleged foul behaviour with a fan clicking selfie with him was a promotional stunt. For more entertainment related stories, check out all the updates here:
28 January 2023