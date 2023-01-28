ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE: Siddharth Anand Reacts To Pathaan's Box Office Success; Ranbir Kapoor’s Alleged Foul Behaviour With Fan Was PR Stunt

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand said he is 'feeling incredibly overwhelmed' over the movie's Box Office success. "I have always believed that cinema has no language. Cinema is about an emotion and if it connects with people, it can really go to dizzying heights and that's what's happening with Pathaan," said Anand. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor's alleged foul behaviour with a fan clicking selfie with him was a promotional stunt. For more entertainment related stories, check out all the updates here: