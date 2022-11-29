-
12:28 PM
Pathaan Music Director Drops A BTS Pic With Shah Rukh Khan
'Pathaan' music director Kumaar dropped a behind-the-scenes picture with Shah Rukh Khan with an interesting caption.
Take a look:
-
12:06 PM
Drishyam 2 Box Office Collections On Day 11
-
11:49 AM
'Entertainment News Live: Ranvir Shorey Slams Israeli Filmmaker; Calls It Shameful Display
The controversy regarding The Kashmir Files once again stirred up at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022. This came after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the IFFI jury, said "all of them" were "disturbed and shocked" to see the film screened at the festival.
Ranvir Shorey headed to his Twitter handle and slammed the filmmaker over his controversial remarks.
He said, "The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI."
The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI.— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 28, 2022
-
11:39 AM
The Kashmir Files: 5 Past Controversies
-
11:18 AM
The Kashmir Files Producer Slams IFFI Jury Head's Remarks
The Kashmir Files producer Abhishek Agarwal slammed the IFFI jury head Nadav Lapid for his controversial remarks on the film. In a tweet, the producer wrote, "We do not need your validation #NadavLapid. we have thousands of people who have gone through this holocaust and I have met many personally seen their pain and suffering."
-
10:53 AM
Dhanush Flaunts His Rugged Look
-
10:27 AM
Happy Birthday, Ramya!
Kannada sensation Divya Spandana, better known by her screen name Ramya, turns 40 today.
-
09:53 AM
Ananya Panday's Funky BTS Has Our Hearts
-
09:25 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 28 Written Update
-
09:02 AM
Here's How Aditya Dhar Wished His 'Koshur Koor' Yami Gautam On Her Birthday
-
08:42 AM
Alia Bhatt Radiates New Mommy Glow
Take a look: Alia Bhatt Makes FIRST Public Appearance After Daughter Raha's Birth At Sister Shaheen's Birthday Party
-
08:21 AM
‘The Kashmir Files’ Actors Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar React To IFFI Jury’s ‘Propaganda’ Remark
-
08:01 AM
Happy Birthday, Fawad Khan!
'The Legend of Maula Jatt' star Fawad Khan turns 41 today.
-
07:34 AM
The Kashmir Files Labelled 'Propoganda' At IFFI Goa 2022
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News Live: Ranvir Shorey Slams Israeli Filmmaker; Calls It 'Shameful display'
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 12:31 PM IST
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 12:31 PM IST
The controversy regarding The Kashmir Files once again stirred up at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022. This came after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the IFFI jury, said "all of them" were "disturbed and shocked" to see the film screened at the festival.

Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
29 November 2022