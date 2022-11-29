LIVE BLOG

Entertainment News Live: Ranvir Shorey Slams Israeli Filmmaker; Calls It 'Shameful display'

Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 29 Nov 2022 12:31 PM IST
The controversy regarding The Kashmir Files once again stirred up at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022. This came after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the IFFI jury, said "all of them" were "disturbed and shocked" to see the film screened at the festival.

Take a look at all latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

29 November 2022
