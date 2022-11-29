11:49 AM

'Entertainment News Live: Ranvir Shorey Slams Israeli Filmmaker; Calls It Shameful Display

The controversy regarding The Kashmir Files once again stirred up at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022. This came after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the IFFI jury, said "all of them" were "disturbed and shocked" to see the film screened at the festival.

Ranvir Shorey headed to his Twitter handle and slammed the filmmaker over his controversial remarks.

He said, "The singling out of a film and the language used to describe it is completely unbecoming of a film jury or critic. It reeks of politics. Cinema has always been the harbinger of truth & change, not an agent to stifle or snuff it. Shameful display of political opportunism at #IFFI."