Entertainment News Live: 'Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Is Surely Happening,' Says Ali Abbas Zafar

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 02:04 PM IST
There is never a dull day in the world of entertainment news. Be it Hollywood, Bollywood or the Southern cinema, celebrities continue to make headlines for their work and personal life. Be it Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ box-office collections and fan theories, or Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ box-office predictions, several news related to Bollywood continue to make headlines.

On Thursday morning, popular US Rapper Coolio died at the age of 59. The Grammy Award-winner was the artist behind the 1995-hit song ‘Gangsta's Paradise’ and went on to be nominated eight times at the prestigious awards. In other news, Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated his 40th birthday today with his family and friends. His wife, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and posted a cute polaroid of the ‘Sanju’ star, with the caption, ‘Happy 40 Baby.’

Biggest newsmaker of the week continues to be Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, which will be returning with an all-new season on October 1. Recently, the first contestant for its new season, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, was revealed. Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistan-based singer and rapper, will be entering the house this week to add more drama to the reality show. The list of other contestants, however, will be revealed on the day of the grand premiere.


29 September 2022

  • 02:05 PM

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares New Pic Of Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Kemmu

    Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram to share a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter, Inaaya Kemmu praying together.

    Take a look:

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

  • 01:43 PM

    Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film 'Is Surely Happening': Ali Abbas Zafar

    In a recent interview with a leading media outlet, director Ali Abbas Zafar has revealed that his superhero film with Katrina Kaif 'is surely happening.'

    "We will soon sit together and discuss our schedules and will start working on it as soon as we are done with our other commitments," the filmmaker revealed.

  • 01:13 PM

    'Boycott Indian Idol' Trends On Social Media After Rito Raba's Elimination

    The recent elimination of Arunachal Pradesh-based singer Rito Raba from the stage of 'Indian Idol has caused a stir on social media. Netizens are unhappy with the judgement and have questioned the show's and the judges' credibility to find new talent. 

  • 12:53 PM

    KWK 7: Karan Johar Confirms Vijay Deverakonda Is 'Single'

    In the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7', Karan Johar revealed that 'Liger' star Vijay Deverakonda is officially single. 

  • 12:39 PM

    Drishyam 2 Recall Teaser OUT Now

    Bollywood star Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to share the new recall teaser for his upcoming film, 'Drishyam 2'. "Vijay aur uske parivaar ki kahaani toh yaad hogi na aapko? Ki yaad dilaye? #Drishyam2 in cinemas on 18th November, 2022," read the caption of his post. 

    Watch:

