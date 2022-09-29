Entertainment News Live: 'Katrina Kaif's Superhero Film Is Surely Happening,' Says Ali Abbas Zafar

There is never a dull day in the world of entertainment news. Be it Hollywood, Bollywood or the Southern cinema, celebrities continue to make headlines for their work and personal life. Be it Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ box-office collections and fan theories, or Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ box-office predictions, several news related to Bollywood continue to make headlines.

On Thursday morning, popular US Rapper Coolio died at the age of 59. The Grammy Award-winner was the artist behind the 1995-hit song ‘Gangsta's Paradise’ and went on to be nominated eight times at the prestigious awards. In other news, Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated his 40th birthday today with his family and friends. His wife, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account and posted a cute polaroid of the ‘Sanju’ star, with the caption, ‘Happy 40 Baby.’

Biggest newsmaker of the week continues to be Salman Khan’s controversial reality show, ‘Bigg Boss’, which will be returning with an all-new season on October 1. Recently, the first contestant for its new season, ‘Bigg Boss 16’, was revealed. Abdu Rozik, the Tajikistan-based singer and rapper, will be entering the house this week to add more drama to the reality show. The list of other contestants, however, will be revealed on the day of the grand premiere.



