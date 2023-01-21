Entertainment News: James Cameron Offers To Work With SS Rajamouli, SRK Asks A Fan To Prioritize Republic Day Parade Before Pathaan

-
07:08 PM
Avatar 2: James Cameron's Movie Shatters Records At Box Office, Beats Avengers Endgame's Business
Avatar: The Way Under Water emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. Avatar 2 has a net box office collection (NBOC) of ₹368.20 crore while Avengers Endgame has ₹367 crore.
#Avatar2 creates HISTORY… Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hollywood film in #India by surpassing *lifetime biz* of #AvengersEndgame.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023
#Avatar2: ₹ 368.20 cr NBOC
#AvengersEndgame: ₹ 367 cr NBOC#India biz. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/eS8EIZ5xu4
-
06:29 PM
Fan Asks 'Republic Day Parade Or Pathaan?' SRK Replies, '26 Jan Ki Parade Bahut...'
Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated flick Pathaan which will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead role.
Ahead of this, a fan asked SRK on Twitter what should the former choose between his upcoming movie and Republic Day parade. Here's how he replied:
26 Jan ki parade bahut important hoti hai. It gives us an opportunity to respect our Republic. After the parade u will enjoy #Pathaan even more so see it later https://t.co/PF25spss3q— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023
-
05:54 PM
Ekta Kapoor Ropes In Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia For 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'
Ekta Kapoor is all set to make the second installment of her Love Sex Aur Dhokha. According to India Today, she has roped in Bigg Boss 16 contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for LSD 2.
-
05:45 PM
Vijay Varma Seems Mesmerized With Tamannaah Bhatia's Latest Post; Here's Proof
Amid dating rumours, actor Vijay Varma reacted to Tamannaah Bhatia's latest post on Instagram. Tammannah Bhatia recently took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video from her recent photoshoot. What caught everybody's attention was Vijay Varma's reaction in the comments section.
-
05:23 PM
Daler Mehndi Falls For Fake Tweet Claiming Prince Harry In His Biography ‘Spare’ Mentioned Him
Touted as one of the popular singers of the Punjabi industry, singer Daler Mehndi enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The singer has made it to the headlines for falling victim to a tweet claiming that Prince Harry in his biography ‘Spare’ mentioned him.
-
05:05 PM
'Let's Talk': James Cameron To SS Rajamouli, ''If You Ever Wanna Make A Movie Over Here...'
At the Critics Choice Awards, Avatar director James Cameron told RRR director SS Rajamouli, "If You Ever Wanna Make A Movie Over Here...Let's Talk."
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
'Don't Mock Teachers' Hardwork': Sisodia's Stern Response To Delhi LG's Letter On Education DepartmentIndia
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News: James Cameron Offers To Work With SS Rajamouli, SRK Asks A Fan To Prioritize Republic Day Parade Before Pathaan
Swati Singh
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 07:08 PM IST
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 07:08 PM IST
At the Critics Choice Awards, Avatar director James Cameron told RRR director SS Rajamouli, "If You Ever Wanna Make A Movie Over Here...Let's Talk." On the other hand, Salman Khan slammed contestant Shalin Bhanot on the show for questioning Tina Datta's character on the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Season 16. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter what should the former choose between his upcoming movie and Republic Day parade, his reply won hearts.
21 January 2023