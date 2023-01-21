Entertainment News: James Cameron Offers To Work With SS Rajamouli, SRK Asks A Fan To Prioritize Republic Day Parade Before Pathaan

06:29 PM

Fan Asks 'Republic Day Parade Or Pathaan?' SRK Replies, '26 Jan Ki Parade Bahut...'

Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming highly-anticipated flick Pathaan which will also star Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Ahead of this, a fan asked SRK on Twitter what should the former choose between his upcoming movie and Republic Day parade. Here's how he replied: