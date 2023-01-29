ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda's Funeral; Jr NTR Gets Emotional As He Meets Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

03:52 PM

Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda Passes Away: Farah Khan, Rashami Desai, Adil Durrani And More Arrive At Funeral

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumor. The TV personality and actress headed to her Instagram handle and confirmed the same to fans as well as followers.