ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda's Funeral; Jr NTR Gets Emotional As He Meets Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

-
05:43 PM
Annu Kapoor Health Update: Actor Discharged From Hospital, Condition Stable
Actor Annu Kapoor has been discharged from the hospital days after he complained about chest pain. According to India TV, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Co-director Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom he was admitted, he is now in the stable condition.
-
05:33 PM
Tina Datta Spills Beans On Shalin Bhanot's Character, 'Aggressive, Manipulative'
Tina Datta is the latest one who has been evicted from the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16. The actress said in an interview, "How manipulative and aggressive he is and how he would contradict his own statements."
-
05:01 PM
Neha Dhupia Revisits Her Old Statement After Watching Pathaan, 'Either S*x Sells Or Shah Rukh Khan'
20 years ago, actress Neha Dhupia had said, "Either S*x Sells Or Shah Rukh Khan." The statement has once again caught attention after the success of Pathaan.
20 years on, my statement rings true.— Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 28, 2023
This is not an "actor's career" but a "King's reign"! #KingKhan @iamsrk https://t.co/TMgPzpJed4
-
04:34 PM
Rajinikanth Issues Public Note Over Infringement Of Rights
On Sunday, megastar Rajinikanth issued a public notice against those who are commercially exploiting his name, image, voice, etc without permission.
#Superstar @rajinikanth issues public notice against “unauthorised use of his name, image, and voice!” pic.twitter.com/tZ8jOUfGWI— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 28, 2023
-
04:08 PM
Jr NTR Visits Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna In Hospital, Gets Emotional
RRR star Jr NTR's cousin, actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna suffered a heart ailment and had collapsed while attending a rally in Chittoor.
On Sunday, actor Jr NTR visited the hospital to chek on his cousin. A video clip as well as photographs have been doing rounds on social media which saw the RRR actor and his wife arriving in the hospital where Nandamuri has been admitted.
-
03:52 PM
Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda Passes Away: Farah Khan, Rashami Desai, Adil Durrani And More Arrive At Funeral
Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumor. The TV personality and actress headed to her Instagram handle and confirmed the same to fans as well as followers.Farah Khan, Adil Durrani and Rashami Desai consoled Rakhi during her mother's funeral.
LIVE BLOG
ENTERTAINMENT LIVE: Rakhi Sawant's Mother Jaya Bheda's Funeral; Jr NTR Gets Emotional As He Meets Cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna
Swati Singh
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 05:43 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on Saturday after a prolonged battle with cancer and brain tumor. The TV personality and actress headed to her Instagram handle and confirmed the same to fans as well as followers. During the funeral on Sunday, Rakhi's husband Adil Khan Durrani, Farah Khan, Rashami Desai and more celebs also accompanied her. On the other hand, Jr NTR went to the Bengaluru hospital to meet his cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna where he got emotional. For more entertainment related stories, check out all the updates here:
29 January 2023