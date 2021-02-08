Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account to share her new look as Agent Agni which is from her upcoming film Dhaakad. Scroll down to read more.

Hitting the headlines is a cakewalk for the fiery Kangana Ranaut, who recently did the same again. But, this time due to her on-screen avatar which looks as fierce as the actress is in real life. Yes, the ‘Queen’ actress posted her new look of Agent Agni from her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ where she can be seen holding a gun and wearing an all-black outfit with an angry look on her face.

Kangana took to her Twitter account to share two pictures of her look. She captioned the images saying, “They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad. I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad.”

I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/nZjuDFFpZC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2021

As soon as Kangana shared the picture, reactions of her fans started pouring in on the look and everyone went crazy to see their favourite actress in this ferocious avatar. One user wrote, “All the best Kangana... You look stunning..”, while another said, “We luv u queen & waiting”.

Check out the reactions of Twitter users here:





Meanwhile, recently, Kangana Ranaut shared a BTS (Behind-The-Scenes) video of ‘Dhaakad’ director Razneesh aka Razy Ghai and wrote, “Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad”.

Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/zbU70VOT4b — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 5, 2021

‘Dhaakad’ which is an action-thriller film will hit the screens on October 1. It is produced by Sohail Maklai and apart from Kangana, it stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in key roles.

On the work front, Ranaut has quite a few projects lined up for near future. The actress will next be seen in ex-CM of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa’s biopic ‘Thalaivi’. Then she has ‘Tejas’ where she will be seen playing a role of an airforce officer, after that Kangana is expected to feature in the second franchise of her hit period film ‘Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda’. The actress has also signed a film where she will be seen portraying the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

