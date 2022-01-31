Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Over one and a half month ago, Mumbai’s entertainment world shook in excitement as Katrina Kaif, its most eligible female bachelor, tied herself in the sacred bond of matrimony with actor Vicky Kaushal. Among the congratulatory wishes, one name that reportedly remained missing was that of Salman Khan, Hindi Cinema’s most eligible male bachelor. But credit Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab ki Katrina Kaif that Salman finally acknowledged Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding. Earlier, Salman had congratulated Katrina on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale itself after Rubina Dilaik-Rakhi Sawant’s face off dance on Katrina Kaif’s chikni chameli.

“Katrina shaadi Mubarak ho,” Salman Khan said, looking at the camera.

While Salman Khan concurred that Shehnaaz Gill was not just Punjab’s Katrina Kaif but India’s Shehnaaz Gill, the latter said that it was because India’s Katrina Kaif had become Punjab’s Katrina Kaif by marrying Vicky Kaushal.

Salman replied by acknowledging Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, pointing out that everything was ‘kushal-mangal’ (fine and pious) with Katrina Kaif.

Shehnaaz Gill, who featured in Season 13 of Bigg Boss performed in Bigg Boss 15 finale, in a series of acts depicting her tributes to late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz's teary-eyed reaction upon meeting Salman Khan left many emotional and evoked a flurry of responses strong girling Shehnaaz for the strength she depicted in her performances.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had tied the knot on December 9 last year at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen alongside Salman Khan in the third installment of Tiger franchise. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has several films in his kitty, namely The Great Indian Family and Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma