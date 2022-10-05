-
08:39 AM
Ranveer Singh Gets Spotted At The Airport With His Mother And Sister
Ranveer Singh was spotted arriving at the airport in style in his luxury car, Lamborghini Unus on Tuesday night. The 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' star was accompanied by his mother Anju and sister Ritika Bhavnani.
See pictures:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
08:18 AM
Taapsee Pannu Dons A Beautiful Blue Lehenga At Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding Reception
Taapsee Pannu looked beautiful in an icy blue lehenga as she arrived at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding Reception.
See pictures:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
07:58 AM
Vicky Kaushal Attended Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Wedding Reception
Vicky Kaushal, who worked with Richa Chadha in the 2015-film 'Masaan', was one of the first guests to arrive at the star-studding bash. Looking dapper in a suit, Vicky looked as good looking as ever at the event.
See pictures:
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
-
07:42 AM
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Throw A Grand Wedding Reception For Bollywood Friends
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal threw a grand wedding reception fortheir friends from the Hindi film industry on Tuesday night.
More In News
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Technology
-
Entertainment
-
Diwali 2022 Decoration Items: Creative Diwali Decoration Ideas For Home To Revamp Your Festive GlimpseHousehold Items
Bollywood News LIVE: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Host A Star-Studded Wedding Reception
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 08:39 AM IST
‘Fukrey’ duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating for a few years now, kicked off their wedding festivities in style last week. After celebrating their wedding mehendi, sangeet and haldi in Delhi, the duo flew off to Lucknow to host a Lucknowi-style wedding bash for their family. On Tuesday night, the duo organized a star-studded wedding reception, which was attended by celebrities from the Hindi film industry. Actors including Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker amongst others were spotted arriving at the bash.
In other news, Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ teaser was revealed on Gandhi Jayanti in a grand manner. The teaser, featuring other actors from the film including Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, received mixed reviews from the audiences’ and critics alike. Fans have been lashing out at the makers for its poor VFX, while several ministers have claimed that the magnum opus, which is based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, has completely misrepresented its characters. Fans have also been calling out Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, saying that he looks more like Alauddin Khilji’ than the mighty ‘Raavan’
For all the latest and breaking updates from the world of Bollywood, we have got you covered. Here are the top updates from the Hindi film industry: