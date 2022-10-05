Bollywood News LIVE: Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Host A Star-Studded Wedding Reception

‘Fukrey’ duo Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who have been dating for a few years now, kicked off their wedding festivities in style last week. After celebrating their wedding mehendi, sangeet and haldi in Delhi, the duo flew off to Lucknow to host a Lucknowi-style wedding bash for their family. On Tuesday night, the duo organized a star-studded wedding reception, which was attended by celebrities from the Hindi film industry. Actors including Vicky Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker amongst others were spotted arriving at the bash.

In other news, Prabhas-starrer ‘Adipurush’ teaser was revealed on Gandhi Jayanti in a grand manner. The teaser, featuring other actors from the film including Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan, received mixed reviews from the audiences’ and critics alike. Fans have been lashing out at the makers for its poor VFX, while several ministers have claimed that the magnum opus, which is based on the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’, has completely misrepresented its characters. Fans have also been calling out Saif Ali Khan’s look from the film, saying that he looks more like Alauddin Khilji’ than the mighty ‘Raavan’

For all the latest and breaking updates from the world of Bollywood, we have got you covered. Here are the top updates from the Hindi film industry: