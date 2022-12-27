Bollywood News LIVE: TV Actress Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Performed At 3 pm

11:39 AM

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress's Mortal Remains To Be Brought To Mira Road For Last Rites

The last rites of TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on December 24, 2022, will be performed today at around 3 pm in Mira Road, Mumbai, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

The 'Ali Baba' actress's maternal uncle said that her body was brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West late last night.