Bollywood News LIVE: TV Actress Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Performed At 3 pm

Swati Singh
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 01:09 AM IST
Television actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on Tuesday, that is today, at 3 pm, in Mira Road in Mumbai. The actress died by suicide on the sets of her TV show 'Ali Baba'.

27 December 2022
