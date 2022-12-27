Bollywood News LIVE: TV Actress Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Performed At 3 pm

-
01:01 PM
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: All You Need To Know About The Case
-
12:41 PM
'OG': Katrina Kaif Wishes Her 'Tiger 3' Co-Star On His 57Th Birthday
Megastar Salman Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday on December 27, 2022 and wishes have been pouring in for him on social media. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and wished her 'Tiger 3' co-star a 'Happy Birthday'.
-
12:36 PM
Yearender 2022: 8 Best Kannada Films On OTT This Year
-
11:59 AM
Kartik Aaryan Wishes 'Shehzada' Directo Rohit Dhawan With A Special PostView this post on Instagram
-
11:49 AM
Tunisha Sharma's Family Issues Statement; Last Rites To Be Performed At 3 PM
Late on Monday evening, Tunisha Sharma's family issued a statement reading, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul." Take a look:
-
11:39 AM
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress's Mortal Remains To Be Brought To Mira Road For Last Rites
The last rites of TV actress Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on December 24, 2022, will be performed today at around 3 pm in Mira Road, Mumbai, according to a report by the news agency ANI.
The 'Ali Baba' actress's maternal uncle said that her body was brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West late last night.
-
11:27 AM
Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans Demand Justice
-
10:01 AM
Is 76-Year-Old Cher Engaged To 36-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander Edwards?
-
09:44 AM
Famous Journalist Rajat Sharma Arrived At Salman Khan's Birthday Bash In StyleView this post on Instagram
-
09:15 AM
Aar Ya Paar OTT Release Date
-
08:59 AM
Salman Khan Cuts The Cake With His Family And FriendsView this post on Instagram
-
08:40 AM
Inside Salman Khan's Birthday Bash
-
08:20 AM
Bigg Boss Dec 26 Written Update
-
07:59 AM
Salman Khan Birthday Special
-
07:42 AM
Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Meet And Greet At The Dabangg Star's Birthday BashView this post on Instagram
-
07:26 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash
-
01:09 AM
Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Former BB 16 Contestant Ankit Gupta Terms It 'Shocking'; 'I Can Connect To This'
Ankit Gupta, who is the recent contestant to get eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house, spoke about Tunisha Sharma suicide case, A video is doing rounds on social media which saw him saying, "This is very shocking. Somebody who was just 20 has (died by) suicide. I have been through a phase of depression. I can understand and connect to this. Ek moment hota hai. Wo moment paas ho jaaye ya uss moment mein aap kisi se baat karo aur wo aapko samjha paaye fir itna bada decision aap life ka nahi loge. It is very sad. (There’s one moment in depression, once you overcome that moment or try talking to someone during that time, you won’t feel like taking such a drastic decision in life)."
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: TV Actress Tunisha Sharma's Last Rites To Be Performed At 3 pm
Swati Singh
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 01:09 AM IST
Television actress Tunisha Sharma's last rites will be performed on Tuesday, that is today, at 3 pm, in Mira Road in Mumbai. The actress died by suicide on the sets of her TV show 'Ali Baba'.
27 December 2022