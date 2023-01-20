Entertainment News: Rishab Shetty And Entire Team Of 'Kantara' Seek Blessings From Real Daiva At Bhoota Kola Festival ; 'Pathaan' Mints 10 Crores Ahead Of Its Release

Rishab Shetty and the team of Kantara sought blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola. The Bhoota Kola performer even recreated a scene from Kantara's climax. The performer compassionately embraced Rishab, Vijay Kirgandur, and other members of the crew. On the other hand, Pathaan also minted Rs 10 crores ahead of its release.