Entertainment News: Rishab Shetty And Entire Team Of 'Kantara' Seek Blessings From Real Daiva At Bhoota Kola Festival ; 'Pathaan' Mints 10 Crores Ahead Of Its Release

-
09:09 PM
Ekta Kapoor Calls Radhika Madan 'Shameful' After Her Remarks On TV Industry
Ekta Kapoor slammed Radhika Madan over her views on the Television industry. She called her 'sad' and 'shameful'.
-
08:27 PM
'Pathaan': SRK, Deepika Padukone's Upcoming Actioner Mints 10 Crores Ahead Of Its Release
As YRF opened the advance booking of Pathaan on Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie minted Rs 10 crores gross within 36 hours.
-
07:52 PM
'Fauda' Season 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Lior Raz-Starrer Web Series, But They Feel Absence Of One 'Stand-Out Character'
After three successful seasons of the Israeli TV series, Fauda, the makers finally released the fourth installment on Friday. As Fauda's much-awaited season premiered on Netflix on Friday, it garnered mixed reactions from the audience, as evident from the micro-blogging site.
-
07:48 PM
Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Arrives For Shoot In Vishakhapatnam; Fans Cheer For Him At Airport
After basking in the success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the release of Pushpa: The Rule. The actor arrived at the Vishakhapatnam airport after which fans went frenzy. Watch:
Ah biceps, hairstyle entamma @alluarjun #PushpaTheRule pic.twitter.com/rvqPBsoWB8— AK. (@flawsomedamsel) January 19, 2023
-
07:44 PM
Rishab Shetty & Entire 'Kantara' Team Attend Bhoota Kola Festival In Karnataka; Seek Blessings From Local Deity Daiva
Rishab Shetty-starrer Kantara shattered all the records at the global Box Office. Recently, the entire team of Kantara attended the Bhoota Kola festival where they sought blessings from the real Daiva.
ಹರಕೆ ತೀರಿಸಿದ ಕ್ಷಣಗಳು.— Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) January 20, 2023
You surrender to the nature & worship the God, who has bestowed you with such success n freedom in life. #Kantara team witnessed the divine in real form & took the blessings of Daiva!@shetty_rishab #VijayKiragandur @gowda_sapthami @ChaluveG @Karthik1423 pic.twitter.com/vPn8mOoenR
-
05:41 PM
Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput Ahead Of His Birth Anniversary With THESE Movies
Read | https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/ahead-of-sushant-singh-rajputs-birth-anniversary-remembering-the-late-actor-with-his-careerbest-performances-10061888
-
05:24 PM
Chhatriwali Twitter Review
Read | Chhatriwali Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Rakul Preet And Sumeet Vyas-Starrer
-
05:07 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Loses His Cool In Confession Room
Read | Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Loses His Cool In Confession Room, Says 'Can't Do This' | Watch PromoView this post on Instagram
-
04:48 PM
Broker Twitter Review
Read | Broker Release In India: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Song Kang-ho And IU's Critically Acclaimed Film
-
04:26 PM
Pathaan: 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan's Arabic Version Out; Watch Deepika Padukone And SRK Groove To THIS Dance Number
The Arabic version of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie Pathaan's song, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, is finally out. The film will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.
-
03:01 PM
Waltair Veerayya Cast Fee
Read: Waltair Veerayya: Fee Charged By Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan And Others Will Leave Your Jaw Dropped
-
02:51 PM
Selfiee New Poster OUT
Dono ka dil ek hi superstar ke liye dhadakta hai. Gear up for a unique story of a superstar and his superfan!#SelfieeTrailer coming out on 22nd January.#Selfiee releasing on 24th February only in cinemas! pic.twitter.com/RkBVI7Eybw— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 20, 2023
-
02:41 PM
Engga Hostel Trailer OUT
-
02:04 PM
The Night Manager Trailer OUTView this post on Instagram
-
-
01:42 PM
Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha To Make Her Bollywood Debut
Read | Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha To Make Her Bollywood Debut? Here's What We Know
-
12:49 PM
SS Rajamouli Reacts To RRR Not Being Chosen As India's Official Entry To Oscars
Read| SS Rajamouli On His Film Not Being Chosen As India's Official Entry To Oscars: 'Everyone Knew RRR Had A Bigger Chance'
-
12:33 PM
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Trailer To Be Out On THIS DateView this post on Instagram
-
12:29 PM
Shah Rukh Khan Refuses To Promote ‘Pathaan’ On The Kapil Sharma Show And Bigg Boss 16
Read: Shah Rukh Khan Refuses To Promote ‘Pathaan’ On The Kapil Sharma Show And Bigg Boss 16 For THIS Reason: Reports
-
12:17 PM
Bigg Boss 16: A rift between Nimrit and ShivView this post on Instagram
-
11:55 AM
Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Undergoing Heart Surgery
Read| Mahesh Bhatt Reacts To Reports Of Undergoing Heart Surgery: ‘It’s Technically Incorrect’
-
11:14 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 19
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Written Update Jan 19: Soundarya And Shalin Provoke Nimrit Against Shiv
-
10:24 AM
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Doll Up In Gorgeous Lehengas For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement
See pictures: Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Doll Up In Gorgeous Lehengas For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement
-
10:12 AM
Varisu Box Office
Read: Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Declines On Day 9, Eyes A Big Second Weekend
-
10:01 AM
Veera Simha Reddy Box Office
Read: Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Ends Week 1 On A High Note, Collects THIS Much
-
09:34 AM
Waltair Veerayya Box Office
Read: Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja’s Film Sees A Decline On Day 7, Collects THIS Much
-
09:13 AM
Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement BashView this post on Instagram
-
09:01 AM
Amitabh Bachchan Meets Lionel Messi, Cristiano RonaldoView this post on Instagram
-
08:46 AM
Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Being Trolled On Getting A ‘Ready-Made’ Baby
Read: Priyanka Chopra On Being Accused Of Getting A ‘Ready-Made’ Baby: ‘You Don't Know What I've Been Through’
-
08:29 AM
Salman Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement BashView this post on Instagram
-
08:12 AM
Anurag Kashyap Has THIS To Say On PM Modi’s ‘Avoid Unnecessary Remark’ To BJP Workers
Read: Anurag Kashyap Reacts To PM Modi’s ‘Avoid Unnecessary Remark’ To BJP Workers: ‘Had He Said This Four Years Ago..’
-
08:01 AM
Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Get EngagedView this post on Instagram
-
07:50 AM
Mission Majnu Releases On OTT TodayView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
Wrestlers Protest LIVE: Grapplers Meet Anurag Thakur Again, Demand Probe Into Sexual Abuse AllegationsIndia
-
'Sleeping On Pavements In Biting Cold': Patients, Attendees At AIIMS Share Plight As Cold Wave Batters Delhi | ExclusiveIndia
-
World
-
India
-
World
-
Entertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
Entertainment News: Rishab Shetty And Entire Team Of 'Kantara' Seek Blessings From Real Daiva At Bhoota Kola Festival ; 'Pathaan' Mints 10 Crores Ahead Of Its Release
Swati Singh
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 09:09 PM IST
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 09:09 PM IST
Rishab Shetty and the team of Kantara sought blessings from the Daiva at Bhoota Kola. The Bhoota Kola performer even recreated a scene from Kantara's climax. The performer compassionately embraced Rishab, Vijay Kirgandur, and other members of the crew. On the other hand, Pathaan also minted Rs 10 crores ahead of its release.
20 January 2023