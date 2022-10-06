Bollywood News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Attend Navratri Celebrations, Pics Go Viral

-
10:13 AM
Salman Khan Is 'Kisi Ki Jaan' In His Latest Instagram Post, Take A Look
Salman Khan took to his Instagram account on Wednesday and posted a new picture of himself. The still, which seems to be from his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', was captioned, "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan."
Take a look:
-
09:48 AM
Exes Katrina Kaif And Ranbir Kapoor Attend Navratri Celebrations Together
Exes Katrina Kaif And Ranbir Kapoor came together for a Navratri celebration on Tuesday. Several pictures and videos from the event have been doing the rounds on social media.
Take a look:
(Image Credits: PR)
-
09:27 AM
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Andhadhun' Clocks 4 Years Of Release
Ayushmann Khurrana's dark comedy film, 'Andhadhun' clocked 4 years of its release on Wednesday. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also starred Tabu in the lead role.
-
09:05 AM
Nora Fatehi To Perform At FIFA World Cup
Nora Fatehi will be singing and performing to the FIFA world cup anthem this year.
Read: FIFA World Cup: Nora Fatehi Features In Official Anthem Video, To Perform At Closing Ceremony | Watch
-
08:44 AM
Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' Released On OTT
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been released on OTT platform.
Read: Laal Singh Chaddha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Aamir Khan's 'Forrest Gump' Remake
-
08:24 AM
Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower Was Full Of Love, Warmth And Happiness
Soon-to-be parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's families showered the couple with their blessings and love weeks before the arrival of their 'little one'.
Read: Inside Alia Bhatt’s Baby Shower Ceremony: Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor And More Shower Love And Blessings
-
08:09 AM
Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan Attend Alia's Baby Shower
Alia Bhatt's intimate baby shower ceremony was attended by close friends including Akansha and Anushka Ranjan, Karan Johar.
-
07:47 AM
Karisma Kapoor Shares An Inside Pic From Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower
Alia Bhatt's sister-in-law Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a picture from the ceremony. Captioned 'Happy Duseehra', the picture captured Ranbir, Alia, Karisma and their cousin Nandita beaming with joy.View this post on Instagram
-
07:26 AM
Alia Bhatt Beams With Pregnancy Glow At Her Baby Shower Ceremony
Looking beautiful in a yellow ethnic outfit, soon to-be mom Alia Bhatt's was beaming with joy at her baby shower ceremony held on Wednesday. The event was held at her and Ranbir Kapoor's residence and was attended by their close family and friends.
Bollywood News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Attend Navratri Celebrations, Pics Go Viral
Thu, 06 Oct 2022 10:13 AM IST
Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted attending a Navratri event together. The duo, who starred together in films like 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani' and 'Jagga Jasoos', took social media by storm after pictures of them started going viral. The two were in a serious relationship for several years and parted ways on a bitter note. Ranbir and Katrina have maintained a distance from each other ever since and are now happily married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively. In other news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate baby shower ceremony at their residence, which was attended by their close family and friends. Tuesday also marked the celebration of Dussehra in India, where effigies of Raavana were burnt in part of Northern India to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Superstar Prabhas came to Delhi’s Lal Quila Ground to promote his upcoming mythological drama film, ‘Adipurush’ and was accompanied by director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.
