Bollywood News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif Attend Navratri Celebrations, Pics Go Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were spotted attending a Navratri event together. The duo, who starred together in films like 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani' and 'Jagga Jasoos', took social media by storm after pictures of them started going viral. The two were in a serious relationship for several years and parted ways on a bitter note. Ranbir and Katrina have maintained a distance from each other ever since and are now happily married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal respectively. In other news, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor hosted an intimate baby shower ceremony at their residence, which was attended by their close family and friends. Tuesday also marked the celebration of Dussehra in India, where effigies of Raavana were burnt in part of Northern India to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. Superstar Prabhas came to Delhi’s Lal Quila Ground to promote his upcoming mythological drama film, ‘Adipurush’ and was accompanied by director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar.

