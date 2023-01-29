Bigg Boss 16 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Written Updates: Housemates Fight After Tina Datta's Exit; Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam Slam Each Other

-
10:16 PM
Archana Gautam Sleeps, Nimrit Asks Her To Get Up
Shiv Thakare told Nimrit Kaur that Archana Gautam was sleeping. She then asked her to get up, but Archana resisted. The latter stated that she wasn't well and will not be able to get up. The conversation then intensified that the duo started arguing.
-
10:13 PM
Archana Gautam's Makeup Taunt Irritates Nimrit Ahluwalia
Archana Gautam taunted Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that she was doing makeup in the washroom. As the morning buzzer rang, Nimrit didn't top applying makeup after which Archana taunted her. As Ahluwalia was irritated, she warned Gautam to not ever make such personal comments in future.
-
10:07 PM
Nimrit Ahluwalia Warns Shiv Thakare To Be Careful With His Jokes
Shiv's jokes have been irking Nimrit. Nimrit warns Shiv to be careful with his humour because she doesn't like this attitude.
-
09:49 PM
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Deserves To Be In Finale: Shiv Thakare
Shekhar Suman asked Shiv Thakare to name three contestants who deserve to be in Top 5. Shiv named 4 which included himself, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
-
09:46 PM
'Shalin Bhanot is the Chameleon of the House': Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam called Shalin Bhanot 'Chameleon' of the BB house. She said that Shalin does 'nautanki' all the time.
-
09:41 PM
Shekhar Suman Interacts With Bigg Boss 16 Contestants
Shekhar Suman points out Tina Datta's eviction from the show. He then asked MC Stan to speak about his 'Mann Ki Awaaz'. To this, he thanked Sumbul, Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur for always supporting him in the show.
-
09:24 PM
'Shalin Bhanot Is Biggest Player': Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam told Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia that Shalin Bhanot is the biggest player in the BB house. She said that Bhanot has been playing since day 1.
-
09:22 PM
After Tina Datta's Eviction, Shalin Bhanot Says, 'Now There's Positivity'
Day after Tina Datta's eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shalin Bhanot said he was really upset when she was in the show, but now he is happy. "There's a lot of positivity today," said Bhanot.
-
09:17 PM
Bigg Boss Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare In Confession Room
Bigg Boss called Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare in the confession room. He brings up the topic where Sumbul mocks Priyanka of playing a 'victim card'. "Aapsi Dushmani Mubarak Ho," Bigg Boss to Priyanka and Shiv
-
09:12 PM
MC Stan To Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: 'You Play Woman Card'
MC Stan said that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary plays 'woman card' in the Bigg Boss 16 house which didn't go well with the latter. She slammed Stan for defaming her without any reason.
More In News
-
Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Dies After Being Shot By Policeman; Govt Declares 3-Day State MourningIndia
-
India
-
Cricket
-
World
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Bigg Boss 16 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Written Updates: Housemates Fight After Tina Datta's Exit; Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam Slam Each Other
Swati Singh
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:09 PM IST
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 11:09 PM IST
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16 house saw Tina Datta's eviction on Saturday after which the ambience in the house got quite intense. The Sunday episode of BB16 featured Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakare fighting with each other, while MC Stan also took a dig at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.
29 January 2023