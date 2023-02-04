Bigg Boss 16 'Weekend Ka Vaar': Karan Johar To Announce Elimination; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Who Will Be Eliminated?

09:55 PM

Priyanka Didn't Make Real Connection With Any Contestant In BB16: Karan Johar

As Karan Johan alleged that Priyanka was not capable of making a real friend in the BB16 hosue, Priyanka defended herself and said, "I don't make friends easily, I don't connect with people easily."

Priyanka further said, "It's not like that, I have good equation with Archana, I had a great bond with Tina Datt." Shiv Thakare responded, "Priyanka's bond with Tina was jugaad."