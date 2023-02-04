Bigg Boss 16 'Weekend Ka Vaar': Karan Johar To Announce Elimination; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Who Will Be Eliminated?

-
10:39 PM
Sumbul Gets Eliminated From BB16
Sumbul Touqeer gets eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Mandali turned emotional as the youngest contestant of the house got evicted from the show. Priyanka, Shalin and Archana also shared a warm hug with her.
-
10:36 PM
Karan Johar Turns Into DJ
As Karan Johar played some of the hit tracks for the contestants, each of them gave solo performances on different songs.
-
10:33 PM
Iulia Vantur Promotes Her Song 'Raat Baaki'
Iulia Vantur promoted her latest released song 'Raat Baaki' in the Bigg Boss16 house. She looked gorgeous in a blue-coloured ensemble.
-
10:09 PM
Anupam, Neena Plays 'Punching Bag' Game With Housemates
Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta brought 'punching bag' game in the house. Archana claimed that Shalin Bhanot has destroyed the whole game, while the latter said Archana hurt him the most in the house that he even broke down many times.
-
10:03 PM
Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta Enters Bigg Boss 16 House
Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 16 house for promoting their upcoming film Shiv Shastri Balboa.
-
09:55 PM
Priyanka Didn't Make Real Connection With Any Contestant In BB16: Karan Johar
As Karan Johan alleged that Priyanka was not capable of making a real friend in the BB16 hosue, Priyanka defended herself and said, "I don't make friends easily, I don't connect with people easily."
Priyanka further said, "It's not like that, I have good equation with Archana, I had a great bond with Tina Datt." Shiv Thakare responded, "Priyanka's bond with Tina was jugaad."
-
09:38 PM
Archana Gautam Does Everything For Camera: Karan Johar
Karan Johar said, "Archana Gautam does everything for camera." Karan claimed that she uses contestants as per her needs. To this, MC Stan said, "Archana curses everyone very badly and then after sometime, she comes and consoles the person with whom she fought."
Archana said, "Housemates have used me, not me." She further added that she did nothing for camera.
-
09:27 PM
Mandali Will Be Broken Because Of Sumbul: Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare said Mandali will be broken because of Sumbul Touqeer. Karan then fakes Shiv's elimination which shocks everyone, but later he was brought back
-
09:23 PM
'Shiv Plays Calculatively': Karan Johar, Cites Sumbul's Example
Priyanka said Shiv Thakare does all the tasks calculatively. Karan gave an example of Shiv's game. He said that Mandali is not in good terms with Sumbul, but nobody confronted her. Karan said, "Shiv, Stan and Nimrit have bitched about Sumbul."
-
09:17 PM
Shiv Thakare Is Playing Number Game: Priyanka Choudhary
Shiv Thakare said, "I never asked housemates to join Mandali, if they were coming to me, I accepted them." Priyanka called it 'Doglapan'.
-
09:09 PM
Karan Johar Slams Archana Gautam
Bigg Boss 16 host Karan Johar slammed Archana Gautam for going out of the line during the torture task. 'It wasabsolutely rubbish," said the fimmaker, adding, 'it was disgusting."
Archana said, "If I had to go personal, I would have thrown chilli powder and not haldi powder."
LIVE BLOG
Bigg Boss 16 'Weekend Ka Vaar': Karan Johar To Announce Elimination; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Who Will Be Eliminated?
Swati Singh
Sat, 04 Feb 2023 10:51 PM IST
The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 16 saw the most-shocking eviction from the show. Sumbul Touqeer got evicted from BB16 ahead of the Finale week. Host Karan Johar schooled Archana Gautam ad claimed that she takes revenge out of personal vengence, which is 'selfish'. Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher also graced the show, while Iulia Vantur came to promote her song 'Raat Baaki'. For more updates, read the key highlights of BB16 here:
04 February 2023