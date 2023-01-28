Bigg Boss 16 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' Live Updates: Tina Datta Eliminated, Hugs Everyone Except Shalin Bhanot

-
10:49 PM
Tina Datta Eliminated From Bigg Boss 16 House, Warns Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
On the Saturday episode of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina Datta got eliminated, while Shalin Bhanot was saved. Ahead of leaving the house, she told Priyanka, "Listen to me, they will come after you, be strong and you have my all support all out outside, take care.
-
10:34 PM
Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot Fight During A Task
Shalin Bhanot called Tina Datta a speed breaker during his Bigg Boss journey, while the latter refused to comment. On the other hand, when Tina did the same, Bhanot started giving clarifications.
-
10:01 PM
Archana Gautam Gives Image Consultant Card To Shiv Thakare
Archana Gautam said that she wants to give image consultant card to Shiv Thakare. She asks her to become a nice person first and then ask others to become one.
-
09:58 PM
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Give Tina Datta, Priyanka Choudhary 'Image Consultant' Card; Latter Backfires
Nimrit Kaur claimed that Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary don't listen to anyone. She slammed Tina for her aggressive behaviour, while she said that Priyanka treats her as if she is beneath her. Priyanka then backfired at her and called her allegations 'wrong'.
-
09:54 PM
First Become A Good Rapper: Archana Gautam To MC Stan
During a task, MC Stan called Archana Gautam on stage and said that he would like to correct her image. She then lashed out at him and said, "first become a good rapper."
-
09:48 PM
Priyanka Chahar Shares Mushy Moment With Kartik Aaryan, Archan Gautam Calls Kartik 'Bhaiya', Farah Khan Praises Sumbul For Acting
As Archana Gautam was inacting alongside Kartik Aaryan, she mistakingly calls him 'Bhaiya'. Later, Sumbul inacts Monjulika from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was praised by Farah Khan. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shared a mushy moment with Kartik while auditioning which impressed Farah Khan
-
09:39 PM
Kartik Aaryan Gives Roses To Archana Gautam; Hails MC Stan
Kartik Aaryan surely made Archana Gautam's day as he gave her a bouquet of roses. The latter expressed gratitude in English.
He also hailed MC Stan for his rap. Kartik then asked Sumbul to rate his rap and the latter gave him 10/10.
-
09:35 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Kartik Aaryan Enters The House, Farah Khan Takes His Audition
Farah Khan welcomed Kartik Aaryan in the Bigg Boss 16 house. She then took an audition of him to sign him in his next movie.
-
09:32 PM
Tina Datta Cries After Farah Khan Schools Her; Priyanka Choudhary Consoles Her
Tina Datta cried after Farah Khan schooled her for her 'derogatory' actions in the house. Priyanka Choudhary consoled her and said that she should take things in notice rather that crying.
-
09:28 PM
Tina Datta Is Playing 'Victim Card' Again And Again: Farah Khan
Farah Khan said that Tina Datta has been playing the victim card since day 1. She also said that Tina's character as well as repo is not looking good outside.
-
09:25 PM
Farah Khan: Priyanka Choudhary Is In More Bad Light Than Tina Datta
During Saturday episode of the Bigg Boss 16 house, Farah said that Priyanka Choudhary is garnering more negative light that Tina Datta.
-
09:23 PM
Farah Khan Schools Priyanka Choudhary Over Her Alleged Foul Behaviour In House
Farah said, "You asked for the chicken soup. Bigg Boss told you to use the available chicken in the house." She said that Priyanka talked very politely with Shalin when she wanted chicken for Tina and called it selfish. Later, she slammed Tina for returning the chicken borrowed from Bhanot in a derogatory manner.
Farah also complained that Priyanka didn't correct Tina at that time.
-
09:17 PM
Farah Khan Says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta Are Most Hated Contestants Of BB House
While interacting with the audience, Farah Khan told all of them that Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the two most hated contestants of the house. She even said that she is 'unhappy' about this
-
09:15 PM
Farah Khan Slams Tina Datta For Mocking Shalin Bhanot's Mental Health
Farah Khan lashed out at Tina Datta for making fun of Shalin Bhanot's mental health.
-
09:12 PM
Farah Khan Slams Tina Datta For Her Behaviour In BB House, Calls Her 'Rani'
Farah Khan called Tina Datta the 'rani' of Bigg Boss 16 house. Later, the new host slammed her for making a mountain out of moles for her broken tooth.
More In News
-
World
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Beating Retreat 2023: Classical Ragas To Echo At Vijay Chowk, Drone Show To Illuminate Sky | All You Need To KnowIndia
-
Bigg Boss 16 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' Live Updates: Tina Datta Eliminated, Hugs Everyone Except Shalin BhanotEntertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Bigg Boss 16 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' Live Updates: Tina Datta Eliminated, Hugs Everyone Except Shalin Bhanot
Swati Singh
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 10:52 PM IST
Sat, 28 Jan 2023 10:52 PM IST
Bigg Boss 16 new host Farhan Khan slammed Tina Datta for her behaviour in the house. Later, she also called her 'Rani' of the house. Tina Datta was eliminated from the show and ahead of exiting the house, she hugged all the contestants except for Shalin Bhanot. Here's a look at all the updates from the 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' episode of the BB 16 house:
28 January 2023