Bigg Boss 16 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' Live Updates: Tina Datta Eliminated, Hugs Everyone Except Shalin Bhanot

09:39 PM

Kartik Aaryan Gives Roses To Archana Gautam; Hails MC Stan

Kartik Aaryan surely made Archana Gautam's day as he gave her a bouquet of roses. The latter expressed gratitude in English.

He also hailed MC Stan for his rap. Kartik then asked Sumbul to rate his rap and the latter gave him 10/10.