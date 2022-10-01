Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Rapper MC Stan Enters Salman Khan's Show

-
10:17 PM
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Trends On Social Media
Fans of Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia are trending her name all over social media.
Take a look:
#NimritKaurAhluwalia dance on aithey aa with #SalmanKhan #BiggBoss #Nimritians
-
10:16 PM
Priyanka And Ankit Reveal Each Other's Names On Their Phones
Priyanka and Ankit answered a few of Salman Khan's questions. When asked what is each other's name saved as in their phones, the couple revealed that Ankit's name is saved as 'Hangover' and Priyanka's name as 'Sakhi'.
-
10:08 PM
Salman Khan Pulls MC Stan's Leg
Salman Khan jokes around with Pune-based rapper MC Stan on stage as he welcomes him as the 5th contestant of the show.
-
10:03 PM
Rapper MC Stan Enters The Show
Popular Maharashtra-based rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi enters Salman Khan's show.
-
10:01 PM
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Play A Game Of Blink And Lose
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's unmissable chemistry was tested by Salman Khan as he asks the duo to play a game of blink and lose. Ankit blinks and loses the game.
-
09:57 PM
Udaariyaan Duo Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta Enter The Show
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta have entered the show as contestants on the show. The duo had a gala time talking to Salman Khan on the stage.
-
09:56 PM
Fans Flood Twitter With Excitement As Nimrit Enters Show
Fans can't keep calm as their favorite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has entered the 'Bigg Boss 16' house.
The Very first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur . Nature wise she similar to shehnaaz gill . #NimritKaurAhluwalia || #biggboss16
-
09:55 PM
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary And Ankit Gupta Dance On 'Bigg Boss 16' Stage
Television's favorite couple, 'Udariyaan' fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary-Ankit Gupta arrived on the stage and dance to 'Nach Punjabban' song.
-
09:54 PM
19-Year-Old Abdu Rozik Enters The Show
Abdu Rozik, who was revealed in the press conference to be entering the show, has come on the stage with Salman Khan as the second contestant of the house.
-
09:54 PM
I'll Decide Who Sleeps Where: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Tells Abdu Rozik
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia told Abdu Rozik that as the first contestant of the show, Bigg Boss has asked her to decide where everyone will sleep.
-
09:43 PM
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Enters The 'Bigg Boss 16' House
'Bigg Boss' welcomes Nimrit into the house and give the glimpse of the new set.
-
09:37 PM
You're My Lucky Charm: Nimrit Kaur To Salman Khan
Nimrit calls Salman Khan here 'lucky charm', says she is lucky to be doing India's number 1 show with the one and only, Salman Khan.
-
09:34 PM
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Enters As The First Contestant Of The Show
Television star and 'Choti Sarrdarni' fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia enters the first contestant of the show.
-
09:33 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Makes A Grand Entry
Salman Khan makes a grand entry at the premiere of the most awaited show Bigg Boss Season 16.
-
09:30 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's Much Awaited Reality TV Show Is Here
Salman Khan is back with the 16th season of the most loved reality tv show Bigg Boss. Watch the premiere of Bigg Boss 16 on Colors tv.
-
09:26 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Chhoti Sardarni Star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Make A Dhamakedaar Entry
Chhoti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will make a grand entry into the Bigg Boss house.
-
09:18 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Udaariyan Stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Enter The Show
Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, popularly known as FateJo, confirmed to enter the Bigg Boss house.View this post on Instagram
-
09:08 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Confirmed List Of Contestants Who Will Enter Salman Khan's Reality Show
Ahead of premiere of Bigg Boss Season 16, check the list of confirmed contestans who will enter the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss Season 16 Confirmed Contestant List
-
09:02 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Countdown Begins, Salman Khan's Reality Show To Premiere In 30 Mins
The countdown for the most-awaited and one of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss, has begun. The show will premiere on Colors tv channel on Saturday at 9: 30 pm.
-
08:51 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Meet the Contestants
There have been a lot of speculations regarding the contestants in Bigg Boss 16. Before the premiere, we bring you the list of confirmed contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss house.
Bigg Boss 16 Contestants List: Sajid Khan, Ankit Gupta Among 14 Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan's Show
-
08:47 PM
Bigg Boss: Most Stylish Contestants
Apart from all the drama, controversies and mind games, some Contestants leave a lasting impact on the audience with their fashion game. Ahead of Bigg Boss 16 premiere, take a look at the Contestants who gave us major fashion goals.
Bigg Boss: Take A Look At The Most Stylish Contestants Of The Salman Khan Show
-
08:41 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Where to watch Salman Khan's show apart from television
If you missed watching Bigg Boss on television, you can watch the show on the Ott platform, Voot, anytime you want.
-
08:35 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer expected to enter Salman Khan's reality show
Sumbul Touqeer played the titular role in one of the most popular television show Imlie. After her exit from Imlie, Sumbul is likely to enter the Bigg Boss house.
-
08:14 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Return With New Season But With A Twist
In the promos, Salman Khan revealed that Bigg Boss will himself play the game this season. However, the new format of the show is not revealed yet. Talking about the new season, Salman asked the fans to 'expect the unexpected'. He also revealed that this season will be different.
-
08:09 PM
Bigg Boss: Times When Salman Khan Lashed Out Show's Contestants
There have been times when Salman Khan lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants because of their behaviour on the show. Ahead of Bigg Boss 16 premiere, take a look at the times when Salman lost his cool at the participants.
Bigg Boss: Five Times Salman Khan Lashed Out At Contestants | Watch
-
08:03 PM
Bigg Boss: Contestants Who Gained More Popularity Than The Winners
Ahead of Bigg Boss Season 16 premiere, take a look at the contestants who gained more popularity than the winners.
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill To Hina Khan, Contestants Who Gained More Popularity Than Winners
-
07:53 PM
Bigg Boss 16: When Salman Khan Reacted To Rumours Of Him Talking Rs 1000 cr As Fee
Talking about the rumours of his Rs 1000 cr fee, Salman said, "Itna mujhe kabhi life mein nahi milega. Itna mil gaya toh kabhi kaam na karo. I have a lot of expenses, like lawyers. Because of these rumours, income tax people notice and come to me."
-
07:40 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Popular Haryanvi Dancer Gori Nagori To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Popular dancer from Haryana Gori Nagori will be a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 16.
-
07:35 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Popular rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi will enter the all-new season of 'Bigg Boss' house. The Colors tv channel has shared a promo of his entry as well, but did not reveal his face.
-
07:31 PM
Salman Khan On Bigg Boss Season 16: 'Expect The Unexpected'
Talking about Bigg Boss' new season, Salman said, "Expect the unexpected. Don’t know kaisa hoga yeh season, but jo bhi hoga accha hoga. Yeh season waah waah hai. Iss season mein soul hai tabhi isse solwa season kehte hai."
Salman Khan also revealed that this season will be "difficult, fast and unpredictable."
-
07:25 PM
Bigg Boss 16 House Theme: Circus
Bigg Boss house got an upgrade this season with the 'Circus theme'. From a luxurious captain's room to four bedrooms, this year's Bogg Boss is grand.
Bigg Boss 16 House In Pics: Check Out Exclusive Inside Images Of BB Circus Themed Set
-
07:16 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Confirmed To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gained immense popularity after starring in Chhoti Sarrdaarni. She was also a former Miss India contestant. The actress can be seen interacting with Salman Khan in the new promo.
-
06:58 PM
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Expected To Enter Salman Khan's Show
Tina Datta starred in one of the most popular television shows Uttaran. It has been reported that Tina will participate in Bigg Boss Season 16.
-
06:49 PM
Bigg Boss 16: TV's Favourite Jodi Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Aka FateJo To Perform At Show's Premiere
Udaariyan stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will perform at the premiere of Salman Khan's reality show.View this post on Instagram
-
06:45 PM
Bigg Boss 16: List Of Speculated Contestant To Enter The Show
Talking about the television stars Imlie actor Sumbul Touqeer, Chhoti Sarrdaarni fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor Gautam Vig are expected to enter the show.
-
06:39 PM
Abdu Rozik: The First Confirmed Contestant Of Bigg Boss 16
At the press conference, Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik, who will also star in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is a Tajikistan singer, who has made a record for being the world's shortest singer. Rozik is not a minor, he is around 19 years old and eligible to step into the Bigg Boss house.View this post on Instagram
-
06:32 PM
Bigg Boss 16: When And Where To Watch
Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 16' will premiere today on Colors tv channel at 9:30 PM.
Bigg Boss 16 Premiere LIVE: Rapper MC Stan Enters Salman Khan's Show
Aanchal Sharma
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Premier Salman Khan Show LIVE Updates: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ grand premiere begins with Salman Khan as the host for yet another season. The theme for this year’s ‘Bigg Boss’ is said to be ‘circus’, where the contestants will be playing along with Bigg Boss himself. Salman Khan has introduced these contestants so far:
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Abdu Rozik
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Ankit Gupta
MC Stan
Other rumoured contestants include the likes of television personalities Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot and Sumbul Touqeer. It’ll be an interesting journey of 100 days+ in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house this year as well, and fans will be able to stream the show on Colors Tv and Voot. Take a look at all the latest and top updates of tonight:
01 October 2022