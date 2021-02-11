Alia Bhatt’s bridal look sporting mehendi has been doing rounds on social media. And fans just couldn’t contain their excitement to see her as a bride for real. Read on to know the whole story.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are easily the ‘it’ couple of B-town and everyone has their hopes high that the duo will tie-the-knot soon. Fans are so excited to see Alia and Ranbir marry that they recently started commenting the same on Alia’s pictures. Yes, some photos of the actress donning a bridal look went viral where she could be seen sporting mehendi in her hands.What happened next was pretty obvious. People couldn’t contain their excitement to see Alia in a bridal look and started writing on the pics that she should soon get married. One user wrote, "Can't wait for her real wedding bridal look. Hope u will be doing her Mehendi even then." another one said, “She will be the prettiest bride ever note that.”

The photos were shared by celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda who later deleted the post. She had captioned the photos saying, "On sets of Advertisment with lovely @aliaabhatt . Great work by @goodmorningfilms production house,"

Meanwhile, not long ago Ranbir Kapoor opened up about his plan to marry Alia Bhatt in an interview with Rajeev Masand. He said that he could’ve married her but it did not happen due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life.”

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt told Zoom, “I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me.”

Well, talking about the deleted picture, do you think it was done purposely? Let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal