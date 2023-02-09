Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay have recently given blockbusters to the audience with Pathaan and Varisu respectively. Both superstars have a huge fan following and it is only a dream for some fans to see them together on the big screen. However, as per the latest reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay will be seen together in S Shankar's film.

According to ETimes, S Shankar's film will be made on a big budget and he will start working on it after Indian 2 and RC 15. It has been reported that the makers are planning to star Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in the film and its budget can go up to Rs 900 crore.

For the unversed, Vijay will reportedly have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

It was earlier reported that S Shankar will collaborate with Ranveer Singh for India's biggest three-part film.

“Shankar wants to make the biggest pan-Indian film by bringing one of the biggest superstars of our generation, superstar Ranveer Singh, to helm this ambitious project - a grand cinematic adaptation of the iconic Tamil epic Velpari,” the report in Pinkvilla said.

The report further mentioned, ”The novel has everything to offer – from a larger-than-life hero to incredible life lessons, to a heart-touching love story and magnificent visual-effect sequences whose scale will set the next benchmark of action spectacles in India. It is the wholesome nature of this novel that has got Shankar and Ranveer to come together for this collaboration.”

Talking about Jawan, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, as per reports, an 'elaborate set' has been prepared in order to portray the mega-action scene and Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by 200 women. These women have been crowdsourced from Mumbai and will fly to Chennai.

The report further claimed that the action sequel will take a week time period to get completed. However, an official announcement regarding the matter is still awaited.

Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The official release date of the film is not announced yet.