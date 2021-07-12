The film’s trailer hints about Vikrant-Kriti going for a double-wedding arrangement to navigate through conservative household resistant to the idea of love marriages.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda-starrer film 14 Phere’s trailer was released on Monday, July 12. Directed by Devnashu Singh of ‘Ferrari ki Sawari’ fame, the film’s trailer first reminds you of the pre-pandemic offline college times that had its own romances. A perfectly-paired Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda give a glimpse of an engaging blend of entertainment, romance, comedy with actors gradually defining the tones of versatile acting from Mumbai’s entertainment world.

The film’s trailer hints about Vikrant-Kriti going for a double-wedding arrangement to navigate through conservative household resistant to the idea of love marriages. Enters, ‘Dilli ki Meryl Streep’ (Gauahar Khan) and you realise the quotients of humour that stoke entertainment in a wholehearted fashion.



Watch | 14 Phere trailer

Film 14 Phere will stream on streaming platform zee5 on July 23.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma