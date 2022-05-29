New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The ongoing north vs south debate is one of the hottest topics at present. Several celebs have openly talked about the issue and kept their perspective on it. The recent one to talk about the issue was filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Rohit recently collaborated with Ranveer Singh for a TV commercial, and during the promotional event, the filmmaker opened up about the heated topic. He mentioned that the success of South films cannot be viewed as the end of Bollywood.

“The trend of ‘Bollywood khatam’ (Bollywood is over) will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end),” Rohit said.

Further, the filmmaker also emphasised on the fact that several megastars of the Bollywood industry began their career with south films.

Recently, the filmmaker dropped a video on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen directing Ranveer Singh for an action shoot for his TV commercial. Ranveer and Rohit have worked in two films together including Sooryavanshi and Simba.

Meanwhile, on Rohit's work front, the filmmaker is famous for making action cop thriller films including Simba, Sooryavanshi, Singham, and Singham Returns. Now, Rohit is all set to make his first OTT directorial with his upcoming series named 'Indian Police Force'. The series will be streamed on Amazon Prime Videos and stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Shalini Pandey. And now, the actor will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Premi Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. The film will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen