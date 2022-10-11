Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Get Married In April 2023: Reports

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make for one of the most stunning couples in Bollywood. The duo, who starred together in the 2021-Amazon Prime Video film ‘Shershaah’ have reportedly been dating for a few years now.

With several Bollywood celebrity weddings taking place in the past few months, fans have been eagerly waiting for Sidharth and Kiara to tie the knot soon. And their wish might just come true very soon!

According to a report in a leading entertainment daily, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to get married next year. A report in Bollywood Life quoted a source close to the duo and read, “Sidharth and Kiara are very much in love with each other. They have gone through every phase of their relationship and now are sure that they want to be one and get married. And everyone witnessed their relationship on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7 all thanks to Karan. We too hope he is invited to the wedding."

The report further stated that Sidharth and Kiara have been open about their relationship because they are sure about each other and are planning to tie the knot in April next year. “The couple might get married next year in April and it will be a very close-knit affair. In fact, no one from Bollywood will be invited to the wedding as mostly it will take place in Delhi with Sidharth's family and rishtedaar.”

“Kiara and Sid will first do a registered marriage and then they might hold a cocktail party followed by the reception. But we don't know if the celebrities will be invited to the reception party or not as everything will be happening in Delhi,” the report in Bollywood Life added.

Well if the news turns out to be true, it will surely be one of the biggest weddings of the year.