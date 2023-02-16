More In News

Bollywood News LIVE: Yami Gautam's Lost Releases On OTT Today And More

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Thu, 16 Feb 2023 09:14 AM (IST)
Yami Gautam's thriller film Lost releases on OTT today. The film will have a direct to digital release on OTT giant Zee5. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

16 February 2023
  • 09:14

    Rakhi Sawant Patches Up With Sherlyn Chopra

    Watch: Rakhi Sawant Patches Up With Sherlyn Chopra, Latter Says ‘Will Withdraw Cases Against Her’ As Duo Team Up Against Adil Khan

  • 09:00

    Selfiee New Trailer Out

    Watch: Selfiee New Trailer Out: Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi's Frequent Face-Offs Garner Netizens' Attention

  • 08:49

    Pathaan Box Office

    Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Becomes First Bollywood Film To Enter Rs 500 Crore Club In India, Collects THIS Much In 21 Days

  • 08:29

    Ankit Gupta Reacts To MC Stan Winning Bigg Boss 16

    Read: Ankit Gupta Reacts To MC Stan Winning Bigg Boss 16: 'It Just Proves You Have To Do Nothing If You Want To Win'

  • 08:14

    Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru Postponed: Report

    Read: Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru, Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Postponed By Prime Video: Report

  • 07:57

    Sherlyn Chopra And Rakhi Sawant Patch Up

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

  • 07:50

    Yami Gautam's Lost Releases Today

     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

