Bollywood News LIVE: Yami Gautam's Lost Releases On OTT Today And More
Yami Gautam's thriller film Lost releases on OTT today. The film will have a direct to digital release on OTT giant Zee5. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film also stars Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
Rakhi Sawant Patches Up With Sherlyn Chopra
Selfiee New Trailer Out
Pathaan Box Office
Ankit Gupta Reacts To MC Stan Winning Bigg Boss 16
Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru Postponed: Report
Sherlyn Chopra And Rakhi Sawant Patch Up
View this post on Instagram
Yami Gautam's Lost Releases Today
View this post on Instagram