Bollywood News LIVE: Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Releases Today, Celebs Celebrate Lohri And More

Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madaan-starrer film Kuttery releases in theaters today. The film marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aakash Bharadwaj. Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu emerged as the winner at the box office on day 1 against Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya releases today.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

13 January 2023
