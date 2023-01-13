Bollywood News LIVE: Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Releases Today, Celebs Celebrate Lohri And More

-
11:01 AM
South Korean rapper Jackson Wang praises 'RRR'
Got7's Jackson Wang Heaps Praise For SS Rajamouli's 'RRR', Calls Himself 'Biggest Fan Of The Movie'
10:46 AM
Varisu Box Office Day 2
Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's LEADS Yet Again Over Ajith Kumar's Thunivu, Collects THIS Much On Day 2
10:11 AM
Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta Asks THIS Pitcher To Shut His Business; Calls Anupam Mittal ‘Villain’
Shark Tank India 2: Aman Gupta Asks THIS Pitcher To Shut His Business; Calls Anupam Mittal 'Villain'
09:55 AM
Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review
Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before You Watch Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's Telugu Action Film
09:35 AM
Shahid Kapoor Enjoying Beach Life
09:31 AM
Ajay Devgn Shares A Special Video Montage Of His Childhood Days
09:13 AM
Veera Simha Reddy Box Office On Day 1
Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna BEATS Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu And Ajith Kumar's Thunivu On Day 1
09:02 AM
Kartik Aaryan Confesses He Was Hesitant To Slap Paresh Raawal In ‘Shehzada’
Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Slapping Paresh Raawal In 'Shehzada', Says 'I Was Hesitant'
08:54 AM
Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja Loses 18 Kgs In 23 Days
Kannada Actor Dhruva Sarja Loses 18 Kgs In 23 Days, Stuns Social Media With His Amazing 'Fat To Fit' Transformation
08:36 AM
Shruti Haasan Quashes Reports On Skipping ‘Waltair Veerayya’ Event Due To ‘Mental Illness’ Claims
Shruti Haasan Slams Reports About Skipping 'Waltair Veerayya' Event Due To 'Mental Illness', Gives THIS Reason
08:33 AM
Kapil Sharma Spends Family Time In Amritsar
08:16 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Double Elimination This Week?
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Sreejita De To Be Out Of The Show This Week Due To Double Elimination? Here's What We Know
07:56 AM
Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses From Her Magical Evening
07:47 AM
Waltair Veerayya Releases In Cinemas Today
Humari film #WaltairVeerayya aa rahi hain, Hindi mein!— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2023
Here's the Hindi Trailer!https://t.co/Fg7eeUl1iM
In cinemas from Jan 13th.@RaviTeja_offl @dirbobby @shrutihaasan @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth pic.twitter.com/jhgkf3HNZF
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Releases Today, Celebs Celebrate Lohri And More
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
Fri, 13 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madaan-starrer film Kuttery releases in theaters today. The film marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aakash Bharadwaj. Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu emerged as the winner at the box office on day 1 against Ajith Kumar's Thunivu. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya releases today.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
13 January 2023