Bollywood News LIVE: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh And More Celebs Jet Off For New Years' Vacay

Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 07:41 AM IST
It's that time of the year! Bollywood celebrities are set to get out of the city to ring in the new years' celebrations in different parts of the world. On Wednesday morning, power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen jetting off to an undisclosed location to bring in 2023. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani too were spotted at the airport, off to a vacation.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

28 December 2022

  • 07:41 AM

    Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Spotted At The Airport

    Rakul Preet Singh along with beau Jackky Bhagnani too was spotted at the airport flying off to an undisclosed location bring in 2023.

    Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

  • 07:24 AM

    Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Jet Off To Celebrate New Year 2023

    Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. The duo were off to their new year's vacation.

    Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma

    (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

