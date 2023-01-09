Bollywood News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Attend Football Match Together And More

New parents in town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended Mumbai City FC’s Indian Super League clash against Kerala Blasters in Mumbai. The duo were all smiles and sat together hand in hand. Meanwhile, rumors of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding grow stronger a more details emerge of the February wedding.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: