Bollywood News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Attend Football Match Together And More

11:01 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Abusive’
Watch: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Calls Shalin Bhanot ‘Abusive’, Says ‘We Are Bringing Out The Worst In Each Other’
10:52 AM
Avatar 2 Box Office
Read: Avatar 2 Is Now The Seventh Highest Grossing Film In The History Of Cinema, Collects THIS Much In 24 Days At Box Office
10:35 AM
Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Winner Announced
Read: Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Akshay Kelkar Wins; Apurva Nemlekar Becomes First Runner-Up & Kiran Mane 2nd; Rakhi Sawant Takes Home Rs 9 Lakh
10:18 AM
Priyanka Chopra Attends The Screening Of India’s Oscars Entry ‘The Last Film Show’ In LA
Read: Priyanka Chopra Attends The Screening Of India’s Oscars Entry ‘The Last Film Show’ In LA, Calls It An ‘Incredible Film’
10:00 AM
Thattassery Koottam OTT Release Date
Read: Thattassery Koottam OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Arjun Ashokan And Dileep’s Malayalam Comedy
09:42 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik To Exit The Show This Week
Read: Abdu Rozik To Exit Bigg Boss 16 This Week Due To THIS Reason
09:21 AM
Tunisha Sharma Was Still Breathing And Could Have Been Saved: Late Actor’s Mother
Read: Tunisha Sharma Was Still Breathing And Could Have Been Saved, But Sheezan Khan Took Her To A Far Away Hospital: Late Actor’s Mother
09:00 AM
Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Attend Football Team Mumbai FC's Match Together
See Pics: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Showcase Their PDA As They Attend Football Team Mumbai FC's Match Together
08:38 AM
Vijay Deverakonda Sends His 100 Fans On A Trip To Manali As A Gift From ‘Devera Santa'
Watch: Vijay Deverakonda Sends His 100 Fans On A Trip To Manali As A Gift From ‘Devera Santa’
08:18 AM
Ananya Panday Shares Pics With Her FamView this post on Instagram
08:01 AM
Meet Kartik Aaryan And His 'Poser Sibling' KatoriView this post on Instagram
07:54 AM
In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Hold Hands As They Cheer Together For Mumbai City FC
#ranbirkapoor & #aliabhatt today pic.twitter.com/kzdNLz9y13— VR (@ranbirrkapoor28) January 8, 2023
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Attend Football Match Together And More
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
Mon, 09 Jan 2023 11:01 AM IST
New parents in town Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended Mumbai City FC’s Indian Super League clash against Kerala Blasters in Mumbai. The duo were all smiles and sat together hand in hand. Meanwhile, rumors of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding grow stronger a more details emerge of the February wedding.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
09 January 2023