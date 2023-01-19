  • News
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan Addresses Besharam Rang Controversy, Alia-Ranbir Appear At A Gallery Launch And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 19 Jan 2023 11:20 AM IST
The release date of Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' has been revealed by the makers. Hansika Motwani's wedding is all set to stream as an OTT series as part of Disney+ Hotstar special. The series has been titled Love, Shaadi and Drama. Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about fulfilling his life long dream with his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. The actor also spoke about Deepika Padukone's song controversial appearance in the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

19 January 2023
