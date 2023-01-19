-
Upcoming OTT Movies And Web series Releases In January Week 3; See List
Upcoming OTT Releases: List Of Films And Web Series Which Will Release In 3rd Week Of January
Aishwarya Rajinikanth Shares Pics From Pongal CelebrationsView this post on Instagram
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar Asks Pitcher ‘Why Make Clothes For All Size?’ As She Recalls Being Called ‘Moti’ Watch
Shark Tank India 2: Namita Thapar Recalls Being Called 'Moti', Asks Pitcher 'Why Outcaste Plus Size People?' | Watch
Varisu Box Office
Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil Film Sees Huge Drop, Collects THIS Much In 8 Days
Veera Simha Reddy Box Office
Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore, Mints THIS Much In 7 Days
Waltair Veerayya Box Office
Waltair Veerayya Box Office: Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's Film Is A Winner On Day 6, Collects THIS Much
Minissha Lamba Addresses The ‘Me Too’ Movement Issue; Slams Sajid Khan As ‘Creature’
Minissha Lamba Slams Sajid Khan As 'Creature', Has THIS To Say About The 'MeToo' Accused Filmmaker
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Chooses Priyanka Over Nimrit For Ticket To Finale Week
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Chooses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Over Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia For Ticket To Finale Week, Social Media Calls Him 'Mastermind'
Shehnaaz Gill Grooves On Badshah's 'Ladhki Pagal Hai' Song With An Engaging Caption; WatchView this post on Instagram
Pathaan Is My Dream Come True: Shah Rukh Khan
Pathaan Is My Dream Come True: Shah Rukh Khan Recalls 'Missing The Boat' Of Becoming An Action Hero 32 Years Ago
Alia Bhatt's Debut Hollywood Film Release Date RevealedView this post on Instagram
Hansika Motwani's OTT Series Teaser OUTView this post on Instagram
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan Addresses Besharam Rang Controversy, Alia-Ranbir Appear At A Gallery Launch And More
The release date of Alia Bhatt's debut Hollywood film 'Heart of Stone' has been revealed by the makers. Hansika Motwani's wedding is all set to stream as an OTT series as part of Disney+ Hotstar special. The series has been titled Love, Shaadi and Drama. Shah Rukh Khan recently opened up about fulfilling his life long dream with his upcoming film 'Pathaan'. The actor also spoke about Deepika Padukone's song controversial appearance in the song 'Besharam Rang'.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
19 January 2023