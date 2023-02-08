  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Get Married, Rakhi Sawant's Husband Arrested And More

Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:52 AM IST
One of the most highly anticipated weddings of the year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo took to their Instagram accounts to share the first pictures from their fairytale wedding ceremony. The bride and groom were surrounded by close family and friends at the ceremony.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

08 February 2023
