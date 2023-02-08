Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Get Married, Rakhi Sawant's Husband Arrested And More

-
11:03 AM
Here's How Abhishek Bachchan Celebrated His BirthdayView this post on Instagram
-
11:52 AM
Kiara's Kaleeras Give Tribute To Sidharth's Late DogView this post on Instagram
-
11:20 AM
Love Again Trailer To Be Out On Valentine's DayView this post on Instagram
-
11:16 AM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys Home In Mumbai: Reports
Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Buys Luxurious Apartment In Mumbai For THIS Jaw-Dropping Amount: Reports
-
10:42 AM
Priyanka Chopra Vacations With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself enjoying a vacation in the snow-clad mountains with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie. See post:View this post on Instagram
-
10:02 AM
Family Man 3 Gets A Release Date
Watch: Family Man 3 To Release On THIS Date; Manoj Bajpayee Drops Video Asking ‘Swagat Nahi Karoge?'
-
09:50 AM
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Pics Get Fans Emotional
Read: BRB Crying: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Pics Get Fans Emotional With 'Humari Permanent Booking Ho Gayi' | See Tweets
-
09:15 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Winner Speculation
Read: Not Priyanka Chahar Choudhary But THIS Contestant To Be The Winner? Social Media Reacts
-
08:59 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 7 Written Updates
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Feb 7 Written Updates: Krushna Abhishek Enters The House, Promotes Bigg Boss; Shalin, Priyanka Recreate Epic Moment From Past
-
08:40 AM
Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani Arrested
Read: Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani Gets Arrested After Actor Files Dowry Harassment And Assault Charges
-
08:16 AM
Pathaan Box Office
Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Hits The $100 Million Mark Worldwide In 12 Days
-
08:00 AM
Karan Johar's Special Note For Sid-Kiara WeddingView this post on Instagram
-
07:47 AM
Sid-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ram Charan Extend Wishes
Read: Sid-Kiara Wedding: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ram Charan Extend Wishes To 'Mr & Mrs Malhotra' As They Exchange Vows On 'Mandap Of Mohabbat'
-
07:45 AM
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Get Married, Share First PicsView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
Home Loans To Get Costlier As RBI Hikes Repo Rate For Sixth Straight Time; Real GDP Growth Pegged At 6.4%Business
-
Parliament LIVE: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha Today; BJP Demands Action Against Rahul Gandhi For His RemarksIndia
-
Turkey Earthquake: Death Toll Rises To 7,800, Thousands Still Under Rubble; Rescue Ops Continue | UpdatesWorld
-
India
-
Technology
-
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Arrive In Delhi Today, Host Grand Reception On THIS Date: ReportsEntertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Get Married, Rakhi Sawant's Husband Arrested And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:52 AM IST
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 11:52 AM IST
One of the most highly anticipated weddings of the year, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on Tuesday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The duo took to their Instagram accounts to share the first pictures from their fairytale wedding ceremony. The bride and groom were surrounded by close family and friends at the ceremony.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
08 February 2023