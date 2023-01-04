  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Details Out And More

Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 11:07 AM IST
Ace comedian Kapil Sharma saw himself land into a controversy after a fan revealed that he uses a teleprompter to host his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, the rumors about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tying the knot next month refuse to die down. According to reports, the 'Shershah' duo will be getting married in Rajasthan on February 6. It has also been reported that there wedding theme is marigold and that the event will be a private and intimate affair.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

04 January 2023
