Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Details Out And More

-
11:07 AM
Former Couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan Papped Together For Dinner; Fans Reacts 'Can Feel The Awkwardness'
-
10:43 AM
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Recalls His Grandmother’s Death In A Fire
Read: Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal Recalls His Grandmother’s Death In A Fire, Says ‘I Keep Wondering How She Might Have Cried For Help’
-
10:13 AM
Kajol Shares Glimpses From Her New Year 2023 CelebrationsView this post on Instagram
-
09:52 AM
Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT Quitting 'Citadel' Web Series Over Health Issues; Team Clarifies
Read:Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT Quitting ‘Citadel’ , Rubbishes Reports As 'False'
-
09:32 AM
YouTuber Khan Sir Blushes After Kapil Sharma Says ‘Raveena Tandon Follows You On Social Media’
Watch: YouTuber Khan Sir Blushes After Kapil Sharma Says ‘Raveena Tandon Follows You On Social Media’ | Watch
-
09:15 AM
Bollywood Nightingale Shreya Ghoshal Shares Adorable Family Picture Celebrating New YearView this post on Instagram
-
09:10 AM
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain Makes The BIGGEST Offers In The History Of The Show
Watch: Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain Makes The BIGGEST Offers In The History Of The Show, Bids Rs 5 Crore
-
08:46 AM
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda QUITS The Show After 14 Years
Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda QUITS The Show After 14 Years, Reveals Reason
-
08:23 AM
Co-Showrunners Of Netflix's Mystery Thriller '1899' Announced The Cancellation Of The ShowView this post on Instagram
-
08:18 AM
Ali Abbas Zafar Shares First Glimpse Of His Baby In Anniversary PostView this post on Instagram
-
07:59 AM
Netflix Cancels 1899 After First Season For THIS Reason
Read: Netflix Cancels 1899 After First Season For THIS Reason, Social Media Reacts
-
07:47 AM
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Deets About Haldi, Sangeet And Other Rituals Out
Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Deets Out; All You Need To Know About The Duo's Haldi, Sangeet And Other Rituals
More In News
-
Kanjhawala Case: Accused In Car Enjoyed Murthal Trip, Drank Over 2 Bottles Of Liquor Before Delhi HorrorIndia
-
Russia Blames Illegal Use Of Mobile Phones By Its Soldiers After Ukraine Deadly Missile Strike That Killed 89World
-
Weather Updates: Mercury Drops To Season's Lowest In Delhi; UP, Haryana Witness Dense Fog; Trains, Flight DivertedIndia
-
India
-
World
-
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain Makes The BIGGEST Offers In The History Of The Show, Bids Rs 5 Crore | WatchEntertainment
-
Today Deals
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Details Out And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 11:07 AM IST
Wed, 04 Jan 2023 11:07 AM IST
Ace comedian Kapil Sharma saw himself land into a controversy after a fan revealed that he uses a teleprompter to host his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, the rumors about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tying the knot next month refuse to die down. According to reports, the 'Shershah' duo will be getting married in Rajasthan on February 6. It has also been reported that there wedding theme is marigold and that the event will be a private and intimate affair.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
04 January 2023