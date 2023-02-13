Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Host Reception, MC Stan Wins Bigg Boss 16
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani threw a lavish wedding reception bash for their friends in Mumbai on Sunday night. The winner of Bigg Boss 16 was announced on Sunday, with rapper MC Stan being declared the winner, winning the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh and a car.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
Hardik Pandya And Brother Krunal Spotted At Airport
Pathaan Box Office
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Speaks After Her Exit From Bigg Boss 16
Who Is MC Stan, All You Need To Know
Salman Khan Leaves Bigg Boss 16 Sets At 7 AM
Sid-Kiara Make For A Royal Couple At Their Reception Bash
Shiv Thakare On Losing Bigg Boss 16 Winner’s Title To MC Stan
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Drops MAJOR Update On Project With Salman Khan
Happy Birthday, Rashmi Desai!
Television star Rashmi Desai turns 37 today.
MC Stan Shares Pics With Salman Khan
