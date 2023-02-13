More In News

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Updated: Mon, 13 Feb 2023 11:06 AM (IST)
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Host Reception, MC Stan Wins Bigg Boss 16

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani threw a lavish wedding reception bash for their friends in Mumbai on Sunday night. The winner of Bigg Boss 16 was announced on Sunday, with rapper MC Stan being declared the winner, winning the prize money of Rs 31.80 lakh and a car.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

13 February 2023
  • 11:06

    Hardik Pandya And Brother Krunal Spotted At Airport

     
     
     
  • 10:09

    Pathaan Box Office

    Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Races Towards The Rs 1000 Crore Mark Worldwide, Collects THIS Much

  • 10:03

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Speaks After Her Exit From Bigg Boss 16

     
     
     
  • 09:46

    Who Is MC Stan, All You Need To Know

    Who Is MC Stan, Winner Of Bigg Boss 16 And Most Voted Contestant Ever In The History Of The Show; All You Need To Know

  • 09:38

    Salman Khan Leaves Bigg Boss 16 Sets At 7 AM

     
     
     
  • 09:16

    Sid-Kiara Make For A Royal Couple At Their Reception Bash

     
     
     
  • 08:53

    Shiv Thakare On Losing Bigg Boss 16 Winner’s Title To MC Stan

    Shiv Thakare On Losing Bigg Boss 16 Winner's Title To MC Stan: 'Kuch Cheezein Humare Haath Mein Nai Hoti'

  • 08:37

    Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Drops MAJOR Update On Project With Salman Khan

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Says 'Couldn't Win Trophy But Won Hearts', Drops MAJOR Update On Project With Salman Khan

  • 08:14

    Happy Birthday, Rashmi Desai!

    Television star Rashmi Desai turns 37 today.

     
     
     
  • 08:11

    MC Stan Shares Pics With Salman Khan

     
     
     
  • 07:55

    Bigg Boss 16 Finale: MC Stan Declared Winner

    Bigg Boss 16 Finale: MC Stan Declared Winner, Wins Trophy And Prize Money Of Rs 31.80 Lakh

  • 07:53

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception

    Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol & More Celebs Arrive In Style

