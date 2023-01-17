  • News
  • Entertainment
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Shehzada New Song Out, Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Pic With Sidharth Malhotra And More

Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 10:34 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE: Shehzada New Song Out, Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Pic With Sidharth Malhotra And More

Kiara Advani on Monday wished birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra wish a mushy post. The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star posted an unseen picture from their vacation, where the 'Mission Majnu' star can be seen gazing at her. The caption read, "Whatchya lookin at Birthday boy". Meanwhile, the first song from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film 'Shehzada' has been released by the makers.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

17 January 2023
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.