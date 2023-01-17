Bollywood News LIVE: Shehzada New Song Out, Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Pic With Sidharth Malhotra And More

-
Here's How Sidharth Malhotra Wrapped Up His Birthday Celebrations
10:33 AM
Rumoured Couple Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Spotted Together Once Again
Days after attending an awards show, rumoured couple Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were clicked together in Mumbai, Bandra. While the Bahubali actress looked pretty in a black-coloured sweatshirt dress, Vijay also opted for casuals.
10:21 AM
Varisu Box Office
Read: Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Outshines Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu, Rakes In Rs 150 Crores In 6 Days
10:07 AM
Guru Randhawa Watches Sunset With Shehnaaz GillView this post on Instagram
09:54 AM
Veera Simha Reddy Box Office
Read: Veera Simha Reddy Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Passes The Monday Test, Earns THIS Much On Day 5
09:35 AM
Here's How Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara Celebrated Their First Pongal With Their Twin BoysView this post on Instagram
09:12 AM
RRR Actors Ram Charan And Jr NTR Open Up On Their 3-Decade Long Family Rivalry
Read: RRR Actors Ram Charan And Jr NTR On Their 3-Decade Long Family Rivalry: ‘We Were Tired, Just Wanted To Be Friends’
08:50 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host For 2 Weeks?
Read: Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host For 2 Weeks? 'Tiger 3' Star To Return On THIS Date
08:31 AM
Shark Tank India 2: Paradyes Co-founder Reveals The 'Aftermath' Of Appearing On The Show
Read: Shark Tank India 2: Paradyes Co-founder Yushika Jolly Says ‘Was Called Rude, B*tch Online For Rejecting Certain Sharks’
08:16 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 16 Written Update
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Jan 16 Written Update: Tina, Shalin Nominated For Eviction, Shiv Calls Archana 'Kamchoor' And Much More
07:59 AM
First Song From Kartik Aaryan And Kriti Sanon's Shehzada Title Munda Sona Hu Main OUTView this post on Instagram
07:46 AM
Kiara Advani's Mushy Post For Birthday Boy Sidharth Malhotra
The look of love!View this post on Instagram
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Shehzada New Song Out, Kiara Advani Shares Unseen Pic With Sidharth Malhotra And More
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 10:34 AM IST
Kiara Advani on Monday wished birthday boy Sidharth Malhotra wish a mushy post. The 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' star posted an unseen picture from their vacation, where the 'Mission Majnu' star can be seen gazing at her. The caption read, "Whatchya lookin at Birthday boy". Meanwhile, the first song from the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film 'Shehzada' has been released by the makers.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
17 January 2023