08:55 AM
Tunisha Sharma’s Cried Inconsolably In Voice Note To Sheezan Khan’s Mother
Read: Tunisha Sharma Cried Inconsolably In Phone Call To Sheezan Khan’s Mother, Said 'Amma, You Mean A Lot To Me'
08:33 AM
Kantara Actor Kishore's Twitter Account Suspended
Read: ‘Kantara’ Actor Kishore’s Twitter Account Suspended For THIS Reason | Deets Inside
08:19 AM
Abhishek And Aishwarya Bachchan Along With Daughter Aaradhya Spotted At The Mumbai Airport
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
08:04 AM
Mouni Roy And Suraj Nambiar Back From Their New Year 2023 Vacay
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
07:54 AM
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Arrive Back From Dubai
(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Arrive Back In Mumbai And More
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 08:55 AM IST
Tue, 03 Jan 2023 08:55 AM IST
Rumored lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani arrived back in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The duo vacationed in Dubai with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. It is being reported that Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be tying the knot in February this year in Rajasthan. Avatar 2 continues to create havoc at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box-office. Popular shows Shark Tank India 2 and Masterchef India Season 7 premiered on Monday.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
