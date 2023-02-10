Bollywood News LIVE: Shahid Kapoor's Farzi Now Streaming On OTT, Sid-Kiara Sell Wedding Film Rights And More
Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut series Farzi is now streaming on digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The series has been helmed by ace filmmaker duo Raj and DK and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sold their wedding film rights to Prime Video.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chouhdary And Shiv Thakare Exude Cool Vibes In This Unseen Video
View this post on Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's Special Collaboration With Deepika Padukone For Her Skincare Brand, 82E
View this post on Instagram
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 9 Written Updates
Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Sell Wedding Film Rights
Farzi Is Now Streaming On OTT
Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT seris Farzi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
View this post on Instagram