Bollywood News LIVE: Shahid Kapoor's Farzi Now Streaming On OTT, Sid-Kiara Sell Wedding Film Rights And More

Author : Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 10 Feb 2023 07:47 AM (IST)
Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut series Farzi is now streaming on digital streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The series has been helmed by ace filmmaker duo Raj and DK and also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have sold their wedding film rights to Prime Video.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

10 February 2023
  • 08:58

    Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Chouhdary And Shiv Thakare Exude Cool Vibes In This Unseen Video

     
     
     
  • 08:43

    Shah Rukh Khan's Special Collaboration With Deepika Padukone For Her Skincare Brand, 82E

     
     
     
  • 08:21

    Bigg Boss 16 Feb 9 Written Updates

    Read: Bigg Boss 16 Feb 9 Written Updates: Priyanka Choudhary Gets Emotional; Shalin Bhanot Bows Down Out Of Gratitude Ahead Of Grand Finale

  • 08:00

    Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Sell Wedding Film Rights

    Read: Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Film Right Sold To THIS OTT Platform

  • 07:48

    Farzi Is Now Streaming On OTT

    Shahid Kapoor's debut OTT seris Farzi is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

     
     
     
