Bollywood News: Pathaan Teaser Declared 'Blockbuster' By Fans, Avatar 2 Trailer OUT And More

The much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' was released by the makers on the occasion of the superstar's 57th birthday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The 1 minute 25 seconds long teaser got a thunderous response from the audiences and received more than 16 million views on YouTube. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2022. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen after a gap of 4 years with 'Pathaan'. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018. James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' trailer as been released by the makers. The film will hit the theatres on December 16, 2022.

