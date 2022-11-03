-
Kartik Aaryan Shares Pic From ‘In Between Takes’ From ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’
09:13 AM
Avatar 2 Trailer OUT Now
Watch the new trailer of James Cameron's 'Avatar 2':
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer: James Cameron Returns To Pandora With Breathtaking Underwater Visuals And Stunning CGI
08:57 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 2 Written Updates
Check all the highlights and updates from November 2's episode of 'Bigg Boss 16'.
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Nov 2 Written Update: Ankit Gupta And Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Ugly Spat, Gautam Vig And Soundarya’s Court Trial And More
08:30 AM
Akshay Kumar To Make Marathi Debut With Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat
Akshay Kumar will be making his Marathi film debut with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat'. The actor will reportedly play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the movie.
08:10 AM
Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Loving Her Day Off Work
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently abroad shooting for her upcoming project, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of herself and son Jeh Ali Khan enjoying a day in the park.View this post on Instagram
07:56 AM
Pathaan Is An Emotion: Director Siddharth Anand
Talking about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', director Siddharth Anand said, "For us, it is not just a film, it is an emotion as we are aiming to make the biggest action spectacle with one of the all-time biggest on-screen icons that Indian cinema has ever seen. The teaser is just the beginning to deliver on that promise on the big screen."
07:32 AM
Pathaan Teaser Declared Blockbuster By Fans
Read: ‘The King Is Back, RIP Box-Office Records’: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Teaser Takes Social Media By Storm | See Top 10 Tweets
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Pathaan Teaser Declared 'Blockbuster' By Fans, Avatar 2 Trailer OUT And More
Aanchal Sharma
The much-awaited teaser of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' was released by the makers on the occasion of the superstar's 57th birthday. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The 1 minute 25 seconds long teaser got a thunderous response from the audiences and received more than 16 million views on YouTube. The film is slated to release on January 25, 2022. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen after a gap of 4 years with 'Pathaan'. His last release was 'Zero' in 2018. James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' trailer as been released by the makers. The film will hit the theatres on December 16, 2022.
For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog:
03 November 2022