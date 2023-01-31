Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Storms Past Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Shehzada Gets Postponed And More

-
Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Go On A Spiritual Break
Read: Virat Kohli Enjoys Spiritual Break With Wife Anushka Sharma Ahead Of Test Series Against Australia, Pics Go Viral
11:59 AM
John Abraham Ends Rumors Of Tiff With Shah Rukh Khan
Read: John Abraham Recalls Kissing Shah Rukh Khan During Shoot; Ends Rumors Of Tiff With ‘Pathaan’ Co-Star
11:34 AM
Janhvi Kapoor Gets Spotted With Rumored Boyfriend Shikhar PahariyaView this post on Instagram
11:04 AM
Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapoor Spotted At Karan Johar's House PartyView this post on Instagram
10:40 AM
Deepika Padukone Looks Straight Out Of A Dream At Pathaan Success MeetView this post on Instagram
10:12 AM
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates Pet Katori's BirthdayView this post on Instagram
09:55 AM
Varisu Box Office Day 20
Read: Varisu Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Inches Towards The Rs 300 Crore Mark Worldwide, Collects THIS Much In 20 Days
09:35 AM
K-Pop Sensation Jackson Wang Meets Hrithik Roshan
See Pics: K-Pop Sensation Jackson Wang Meets Hrithik Roshan, Social Media Says ‘A Dance Off Would Be The Stuff Of Dreams’
09:19 AM
Priyanka Chopra Shares First Look Of Daughter Malti MarieView this post on Instagram
08:58 AM
Pathaan Box Office Day 6
Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Collects THIS Much In 6 Days
08:39 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 Written Updates
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Jan 30 Written Updates: Archana Lock Horns With Mandali Over Cooking Chores; Nimrit Stands As FIRST Finalist
08:24 AM
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Postponed
Read: Shehzada Postponed: Kartik Aaryan Bows Down To Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Film To Release On THIS Date
08:09 AM
Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face For The FIRST Time
In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face For The FIRST Time As Jonas Brothers Get A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
07:56 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Have Forgotten Last 4 Years Because Of Last 4 Days'
Read: On Pathaan's Massive Success, Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Have Forgotten Last 4 Years Because Of Last 4 Days'
07:44 AM
Pathaan Continues To Create A Storm At The Box Office
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan has reportedly soared past the Rs 600 crore mark (gross) worldwide.
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Storms Past Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Shehzada Gets Postponed And More
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to create a havoc at the box-office. The film has soared past the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Owing to the mega success of Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan has pushed his film Shehzada. The film has got a new release date. Bollywood diva Priety Zinta turns 48 today.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
31 January 2023