  • News
  • Entertainment
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Storms Past Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Shehzada Gets Postponed And More

Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 31 Jan 2023 01:44 PM IST
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Storms Past Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Shehzada Gets Postponed And More

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to create a havoc at the box-office. The film has soared past the Rs 600 crore mark worldwide. Owing to the mega success of Pathaan, Kartik Aaryan has pushed his film Shehzada. The film has got a new release date. Bollywood diva Priety Zinta turns 48 today.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

31 January 2023
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.