Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Off To A Huge Day 2 At Box Office, Shehnaaz Gill Turns 29 And More

12:09 PM
Harish Kalyan And Ivana To Star In MS Dhoni's Tamil Debut Film
Read: MS Dhoni’s Debut Tamil Production To Star Harish Kalyan And Ivana: Reports
11:57 AM
Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86 Due To Age-Related Ailments; Tollywood Celebs Mourns On Twitter
Read:Veteran Telugu Actress Jamuna Passes Away At 86, Tollywood Celebs Pour In Condolences On Twitter
11:40 AM
Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta Marries Actor Satyadeep Misra
Read: Fashion Designer Masaba Gupta Gets Married To Actor Satyadeep Misra In An Intimate Ceremony, Shares FIRST Pics
11:21 AM
Kangana Ranaut Taunts Karan Johar Over His ‘Love-Hate’ Remark On ‘Pathaan’
Read:Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Karan Johar Over His ‘Love-Hate’ Remark On ‘Pathaan’
10:35 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Slams Tina Datta’s Behaviour; Calls 'Disgusting’ As She Storms Off The Stage Watch
Read:Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Calls Tina Datta 'Disgusting’, Storms Off The Stage | Watch
10:30 AM
Had No Idea Who Shah Rukh Khan Was: Pathaan Actor Rachel Ann Mulliins
Read: Pathaan Actor Rachel Ann Mullins Says ‘Had No Idea Who Shah Rukh Khan Was’: Assistant Directors Said He Was A Big Deal
10:10 AM
Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal Offers Blank Cheque To Pitcher
Watch: Shark Tank India 2: Peyush Bansal Offers Blank Cheque To Pitcher, Says ‘Write As Many Crores As You Want’
10:03 AM
Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 7 Times ‘Soldier’ Actor Rocked As Bollywood Memes
Read:Bobby Deol Birthday Special: 7 Times The Bollywood Star Became A Meme Sensation On Social Media
09:46 AM
Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol!
Bollywood star Bobby Deol turns 54 today.View this post on Instagram
09:24 AM
Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special
See Pics: 5 Times Birthday Girl Shehnaaz Gill Gave Us Winter Styling Goals
09:13 AM
Ajith Kumar And Vignesh Shivan’s Action Film's Shoot Schedule Gets Postponed After Thunivu's Success
Read:Ajith Kumar And Vignesh Shivan’s Action Film's Shoot Delayed Despite Thunivu's Success Due To THIS Reason
09:08 AM
Pathaan Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends)
Read: Pathaan Box Office (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Eyes 70+ Crore On Day 2, Creates THIS Record
08:48 AM
Tina Datta To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 16?
Read: Tina Datta To Get Evicted From Bigg Boss 16 This Weekend: Reports
08:38 AM
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Family Dismiss Reports Of Receiving ‘Expensive Gifts’ From Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni; Says, ‘False Rumors’
Read:Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Family Dismiss Reports Of Receiving ‘Expensive Gifts’ From Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni, Say 'All Rumors'
08:30 AM
YouTuber Gaurav Taneja And Wife Ritu Rathee Make History
Watch: Republic Day 2023: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja And Wife Ritu Rathee Make History, Create The Largest Map Of India In Sky
08:08 AM
Shehnaaz Gill Birthday: Energetic And Chirpy To Embracing Spirituality 7 Lesser Known Facts Of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Actress
Read:Shehnaaz Gill Birthday Special: 7 Facts About The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ Actress You Probably Didn’t Know
07:59 AM
Here's How Shehnaaz Gill Celebrated Her BirthdayView this post on Instagram
07:48 AM
Happy Birthday, Shehnaaz Gill!
Social media sensation Shehnaaz Gill turns 29 today.View this post on Instagram
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Off To A Huge Day 2 At Box Office, Shehnaaz Gill Turns 29 And More
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:09 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to storm the boxoffice. The film raked in over Rs 102 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release and became the highest grossing film on Day 1 ever in Bollywood. Meanwhile, social media sensation and Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill turns 29 today. The diva posted a special video from her birthday celebrations on social media on Thursday night.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
27 January 2023