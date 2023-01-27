Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Off To A Huge Day 2 At Box Office, Shehnaaz Gill Turns 29 And More

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to storm the boxoffice. The film raked in over Rs 102 crore worldwide on Day 1 of its release and became the highest grossing film on Day 1 ever in Bollywood. Meanwhile, social media sensation and Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill turns 29 today. The diva posted a special video from her birthday celebrations on social media on Thursday night.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: