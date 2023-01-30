-
12:26 PM
Sonam Kapoor Shares A Throwback Pic From When She Was 17View this post on Instagram
-
11:56 AM
Superstar Rajinikanth Reviews Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Veera Simha Reddy’
-
11:29 AM
Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Bikini Pic From Her Beach VacayView this post on Instagram
-
11:13 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Thanks His 'Mehmaans' Outside MannatView this post on Instagram
-
10:50 AM
Shilpa Shetty Visits Shirdi Mandir With Raj Kundra, Shares PicView this post on Instagram
-
10:23 AM
Tina Datta Accuses Farah Khan Of Being 'Unfair'
-
10:15 AM
Pooja Hegde Shares Glimpses From Her Brother's Wedding CeremonyView this post on Instagram
-
09:55 AM
Sonam Kapoor Shares A 'Miss You' Post For Husband Anand AhujaView this post on Instagram
-
09:37 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Makes FIRST Appearance Post Pathaan Release
-
09:17 AM
Pathaan Box Office Day 5
-
08:59 AM
Athiya Shetty Shares New Pics From Her Mehendi And Haldi Ceremony With KL RahulView this post on Instagram
-
08:40 AM
Deepika Padukone Visits Gaiety Galaxy Theatre In Incognito Mode
-
08:24 AM
Bigg Boss 16 'Weekend Ka Vaar' Written Updates
-
08:03 AM
Pathaan's OTT Rights Sold
-
07:49 AM
Pathaan Off To A Huge Extended Weekend Collection
Shah rukh Khan's Pathaan has reportedly crossed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwid box-office in its first 5 days.
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In 5 Days Worldwide And More
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 12:26 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has created a havoc at the box office. The film has been creating new records everyday and revived Bollywood's lost hope. Reportedly, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within its first 5 days at the global box-office.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
30 January 2023