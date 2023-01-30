  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In 5 Days Worldwide And More

Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 12:26 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has created a havoc at the box office. The film has been creating new records everyday and revived Bollywood's lost hope. Reportedly, Pathaan has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark within its first 5 days at the global box-office.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

30 January 2023
