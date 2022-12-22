Bollywood News: Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's New Pathaan Song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' Out Today And More

The second song from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer 'Pathaan' will be out today. The song has been titled 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' and will feature both Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The Filmfare OTT awards were held on Wednesday night and made Abhishek Bachchan and SONY LIV series 'Rocket Boys' win big.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: