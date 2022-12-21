Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan Features On Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time List And More

Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday became the only Indian actor to feature on the esteemed Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List. The list also features the names of several top Hollywood celebrities including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Viola Davis, Robert De Niro, Marilyn Monroe, Natalie Portman, and Heath Ledger. Actor Gauahar Khan announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar. The duo got married in 2020. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan's second song's first look was released by the makers on Tuesday. The song will be out tomorrow.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: