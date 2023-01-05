  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Deepika Padukone Turns 37, Shah Rukh Khan Wins The Internet With 'AskSRK' And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 08:30 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turns 37 today. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to host an interactive session with his fans on 'AskSRK'. King Khan put his wit on showcase and won over social media with his responses. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor sold her apartment in Mumbai for a whopping sum of Rs 32 crore. The rumors about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding continue to stir up, with speculations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being on the guestlist.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

05 January 2023
