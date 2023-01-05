-
Happy Birthday, Deepika Padukone!
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turns 37 today.
Farzi First Teaser OUTView this post on Instagram
AskSRK: Top 7 Tweets
Read: AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan’s Savage Reply To Fan Asking For ‘OTP’, Deets About Salman Khan’s Entry In ‘Pathaan’ And Top 7 Tweets
Sonam Kapoor Sells Swanky Mumbai Apartment
Read: Sonam Kapoor Sells Swanky Mumbai Apartment For A Whopping Rs 32.5 Cr| See Pics
Bollywood News LIVE: Deepika Padukone Turns 37, Shah Rukh Khan Wins The Internet With 'AskSRK' And More
Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 05 Jan 2023 08:30 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone turns 37 today. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday to host an interactive session with his fans on 'AskSRK'. King Khan put his wit on showcase and won over social media with his responses. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor sold her apartment in Mumbai for a whopping sum of Rs 32 crore. The rumors about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding continue to stir up, with speculations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal being on the guestlist.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
05 January 2023