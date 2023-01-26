-
10:20 AM
‘RRR’ Composer MM Keeravani Pens A Gratitude Note On Being Bestowed With Padma Shri Award
-
09:50 AM
Mammootty REVEALS Title Of His Next Investigative Thriller Essaying Role Of Earnest Police Officer
-
09:39 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Accuses Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Of Copying Sidharth Shukla
-
09:11 AM
Padma Awards 2023: See Full List
-
09:09 AM
BTS' Suga Seen In Neutral Tone Look At Valentino Haute Couture 2023 Show In Paris; Watch
-
08:47 AM
Pulkit Samrat-Pankaj Tripathi To Make A Smashing Comeback with 'Fukrey 3'
-
08:35 AM
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal’s On-Point Reply To Wheelchair Company Pitchers To Lowers Costs; Says, ‘Business Nahi Bharat Ratna Milega’
-
08:29 AM
Pathaan Box Office (Early Trends)
-
08:03 AM
Republic Day 2023: Top 7 Most Loved Patriotic Films On Netflix Evoking Patriotism In You
-
07:57 AM
Pathaan Review: A Complete Blockbuster
-
07:48 AM
Ahan Shetty Shares New Pics From Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding
-
07:28 AM
Pathaan Collects HUGE Numbers On Day 1
According to early reports, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has earned over Rs 53 crore in India on Day 1.
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At The Box Office And More
Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:20 AM IST
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:20 AM IST
Shah rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which released in cinemas on Wednesday, January 25, has reportedly smashed several records at the box office on Day 1. The film is eyeing an all-India collection of Rs 50 crore+ and is off to a monstrous opening day collection. Salman Khan's cameo in the film became the talking point of social media, with the two Khans lighting up the big screen in a never-seen-before avatar.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
26 January 2023