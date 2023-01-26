  • News
  • Entertainment
LIVE BLOG

Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At The Box Office And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 10:20 AM IST
Bollywood News LIVE: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Off To A Monstrous Start At The Box Office And More

Shah rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which released in cinemas on Wednesday, January 25, has reportedly smashed several records at the box office on Day 1. The film is eyeing an all-India collection of Rs 50 crore+ and is off to a monstrous opening day collection. Salman Khan's cameo in the film became the talking point of social media, with the two Khans lighting up the big screen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

26 January 2023
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.