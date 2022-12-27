Bollywood News LIVE: Salman Khan Turns 57, Cuts The Cake With Media And More

The reigning superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan turns 57 today. The actor has been in the industry for over 3 decades now and have delivered several blockbuster films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dabangg, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger and more.On Monday night, the actor threw a grand birthday bash at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence which was attended by Bollywood celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde were among the long list of guests who made it to the bash.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog: