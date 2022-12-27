-
09:44 AM
Famous Journalist Rajat Sharma Arrived At Salman Khan's Birthday Bash In StyleView this post on Instagram
-
09:15 AM
Aar Ya Paar OTT Release Date
Read: Aar Ya Paar OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Thriller Web Series
-
08:59 AM
Salman Khan Cuts The Cake With His Family And FriendsView this post on Instagram
-
08:40 AM
Inside Salman Khan's Birthday Bash
See Pics: Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde And Others Attend The Grand Party In Style | See Pics
-
08:20 AM
Bigg Boss Dec 26 Written Update
Read: Bigg Boss Dec 26 Written Update: New Member Enters BB House, Shalin, Tina Nominated And Much More
-
07:59 AM
Salman Khan Birthday Special
Read: Salman Khan Birthday Special: 7 Reasons Why Bollywood’s Bhaijan Is Called A Man With Golden Heart
-
07:42 AM
Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Meet And Greet At The Dabangg Star's Birthday BashView this post on Instagram
-
07:26 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash
More In News
-
India
-
Delhi Shivers With Dip In Temperature; IMD Predicts Dense Fog For 5 Days As Cold Wave Batters North IndiaIndia
-
India
-
India
-
India
-
Entertainment
-
Kitchen Dining
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Salman Khan Turns 57, Cuts The Cake With Media And More
Aanchal Sharma
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 09:44 AM IST
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 09:44 AM IST
The reigning superstar of Bollywood, Salman Khan turns 57 today. The actor has been in the industry for over 3 decades now and have delivered several blockbuster films including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Dabangg, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger and more.On Monday night, the actor threw a grand birthday bash at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence which was attended by Bollywood celebs. Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde were among the long list of guests who made it to the bash.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
27 December 2022