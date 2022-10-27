Entertainment News Live: Aryan Khan Parties With Nysa Devgn, Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Bhai Dooj And More

-
11:07 AM
Salman Khan To Resume Shoot For ‘Bigg Boss 16’
Salman Khan, who recently recovered from dengue, will resume shoot for 'Bigg Boss 16' today.
-
10:50 AM
Selena Gomez Tests Positive For Covid
Selena Gomez, who was set to appear on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’, had to cancel her appearance on the show after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
-
10:25 AM
Rihanna Announces New Song In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Rihanna will be returning to music after a long hiatus and will be singing a song for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. Her song ‘Lift Me Up,’ will feature in Marvel’s blockbuster sequel.
-
10:01 AM
Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Expecting Their First Child Together: Reports
Are Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Expecting Their First Child together? Here's what we know
Read: Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj Expecting Their First Child Together: Reports
-
09:34 AM
Prince Harry’s Memoir To Release On THIS Date
According to a report in the New York Times, Prince Harry's memoir has found a release date. “After months of frenzied speculation, the book has a publication date: January 10, 2023, according to industry executives," read the report.
-
09:05 AM
Aryan Khan Parties With Nysa Devgn, Tripti Dimri At A Recent Bash
Aryan Khan was spotted partying along with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa and 'Bulbul' star Tripti Dimri at a recently held Diwali bash. Pictures from the even have been going viral on social media.
Take a look:
(Image Credits: Instagram/Orry1)
-
08:42 AM
Alia Bhatt Shares A Hilarious Video Of Husband Ranbir Kapoor
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Alia Bhatt shared a hilarious video of husband Ranbir Kapoor ahead of 'Brahmastra' OTT release.
Watch:View this post on Instagram
-
08:24 AM
Bhai Dooj 2022: Anushka Sharma's Sheer Green Saree Is Perfect For Festive Season
Take inspiration from Anushka Sharma's sheer green saree for your Bhai Dooj 2022 look.View this post on Instagram
-
08:02 AM
Shweta Bachchan's Adorable Wish For Brother Abhishek On Bhai Dooj
Shweta Bachchan wished brother Abhishek on the occasion of 'Bhai Dooj' by sharing pictures of the duo in jolly mode.View this post on Instagram
-
07:40 AM
Sussanne Khan's Birthday Bash
Sussanne Khan turned a year older on Wednesday. The interior designer threw a birthday bash for close friends in Mumbai which was attended by Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and others.
27 October 2022