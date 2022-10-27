Entertainment News Live: Aryan Khan Parties With Nysa Devgn, Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Bhai Dooj And More

Sussanne Khan celebrated her birthday on Wednesday night with close friends from the industry in attendance. 'Bigg Boss' stars Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were seen arriving at the venue. Diwali mega releases 'Ram Setu' starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha saw a drop at the box office on Day 2. Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God'box office collection to fell on Day 2. Aryan Khan was spotted partying along with Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa recently. The duo's pictures have been going viral on social media.

For all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities, take a look at out live blog: