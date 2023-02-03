-
08:36 AM
Akshay Kumar And Emraan Hashmi Promote Selfiee In NagpurView this post on Instagram
-
08:14 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 2 Written Episodes
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Feb 2 Written Episode: Archana Gautam Throws Turmeric On Nimrit's Face, Calls Priyanka And Shalin Week
-
07:51 AM
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding News Confirmed By Papparazzi?
Read: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Wedding Reports Confirmed By Paparazzo, Couple To Get Married On THIS Date
-
07:28 AM
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding To Be Held In Rajasthan
Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding To Be Held In Rajasthan; 80 Rooms, 70 Luxury Cars Booked For 100 Guests: Report
More In News
-
World
-
SC To Hear Petitions Challenging Ban On BBC Documentary About PM Modi Today; Know What Is The MatterIndia
-
India
-
‘LIC Clarified Its Exposure, Won’t Be Impacted’: DIPAM Secy Amid Steep Fall In Value Of Adani Group’s SharesBusiness
-
Nagpur MLC Election 2023: BJP-Backed Nominee Loses In Devendra Fadnavis' Home Turf, MVA Secures SeatIndia
-
Entertainment
-
Electronics
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News LIVE: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Details Out And More
Aanchal Sharma
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 08:36 AM IST
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 08:36 AM IST
Rumored lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the know this weekend. The duo will reportedly have a lavish but private ceremony in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the ceremony. The wedding will reportedly take place on February 6. Meanwhile, Pathaan's box office collection continues to fly hig. The film has so far collected over Rs 700 crore worldwide.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
03 February 2023