08:58 AM
Karan Johar Hosts Birthday Bash For Son Yash And Daughter RoohiView this post on Instagram
08:36 AM
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: All We Know So Far
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Big Punjabi Ceremony In Rajasthan To Grand Reception In Mumbai; All We Know So Far
08:13 AM
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 Written Updates
Bigg Boss 16 Feb 1 Written Updates: Shalin, Priyanka, Archana Win Prize Money Task, Sumbul Touqeer Ignored By Mandali
07:53 AM
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding Fuel Wedding Rumors Yet Again
Kiara Advani Visits Manish Malhotra's House For Wedding Outfit Trial, Sidharth Malhotra Arrives In Delhi Amid Wedding Rumors: Reports
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Sees Marginal Dip, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Prep Begins And More
Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 08:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan continues to create havoc at the box-office. The film has so far collected over Rs 320 crore in India within 7 days of release and has emerged as the highest grossing in the history of Hindi cinema in week 1. Meanwhile, the rumors of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding are rife, with the former being spotted at Delhi airport to spend time with family in his home city. It is being reported that Sidharth Malhotra is in Delhi to look after his wedding preparation by himself.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
02 February 2023