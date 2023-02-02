  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Sees Marginal Dip, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Prep Begins And More

Aanchal Sharma
Thu, 02 Feb 2023 08:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan continues to create havoc at the box-office. The film has so far collected over Rs 320 crore in India within 7 days of release and has emerged as the highest grossing in the history of Hindi cinema in week 1. Meanwhile, the rumors of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding are rife, with the former being spotted at Delhi airport to spend time with family in his home city. It is being reported that Sidharth Malhotra is in Delhi to look after his wedding preparation by himself.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

02 February 2023
