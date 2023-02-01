-
Bigg Boss 16 Jan 31 Written Updates
Read: Bigg Boss 16 Jan 31 Written Updates: Archana, Shalin, Priyanka Make It To Finale Week; Sumbul Ignores Mandali As She Loses Special Nomination Task
Happy Birthday, Jackie Shroff!
Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff turns 66 today.View this post on Instagram
Pathaan Becomes Fastest Hindi Film To Enter Rs 300 Crore Club
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has become the fastest film to enter the Rs 300 crore club. Earlier, the film became the fastest Hindi film to join the Rs 200 crore club, beating past top earners like KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion.
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Declared Blockbuster Hit At Box Office In 7 Days, Jackie Shroff Turns 66 And More
Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 07:55 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to reach new records everyday. After surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark (gross) worldwide, the film has also become the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role after 4 years and also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in the leads. Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff turns 66 today.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
