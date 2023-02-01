  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: Pathaan Declared Blockbuster Hit At Box Office In 7 Days, Jackie Shroff Turns 66 And More

Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 07:55 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan continues to reach new records everyday. After surpassing the Rs 600 crore mark (gross) worldwide, the film has also become the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 300 crore mark in India. Pathaan marks the return of Shah Rukh Khan in a leading role after 4 years and also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in the leads. Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff turns 66 today.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

01 February 2023
