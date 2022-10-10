Bollywood News: Hindi Cinema's Timeless Diva Rekha Turns 68 Today And More

The timeless beauty of Hindi cinema, Rekha, turns 68 today. She has worked in over 180 films and was also honoured with Padma Shri. Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on Sunday announced the birth of their twin boys. The couple got married in June 2022 in a fairytale like wedding ceremony. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of his baby boys with Nayanthara. The couple has named them Uyir and Ulagam. Ranbir Kapoor is breaking the internet after his look test for Brahmastra went viral on social media. Whereas, Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' will now release in Hindi as well on October 14, 2022. For latest update on Bollywood, Hollywood and South Cinema news, catch up with our live blog.