Bollywood News: Hindi Cinema's Timeless Diva Rekha Turns 68 Today And More

-
12:25 PM
KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan Gets An Emotional Surprise By Jaya And Abhishek
On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, Kaun Banega Crorepati will have a special episode. The superstar will get an emotional surprise by Jaya and Abhishek Bachchan.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Amitabh Bachchan Gets An Emotional Surprise By Jaya And Abhishek On Birthday Special Episode, Watch Promo
-
12:05 PM
67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: See Full List Of Winners
Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru grabbed the most awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022.
67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: Soorarai Pottru And Pushpa: The Rise Win Big, See Full List Of Winners
-
11:50 AM
Timeless Beauty Of Indian Cinema Rekha Turn 68 Today
Rekha is one of the most popular and charismatic actress in the Indian film industry. She has in worked over 180 films and is the recepient of the National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards as well. The actress turn 68 today.
-
11:35 AM
Jr NTR Wishes SS Rajamouli On His Birthday
Jr NTR posted a picture with his RRR director SS Rajamouli on his birthday and penned a sweet note for hi. He tweeted, "Happy Birthday Jakkanna @ssrajamouli !! Wishing you the best as always."
-
11:20 AM
World Mental Health Day 2022: Bollywood Movies Based On Mental Health Issue
There are some Bollywood films that have talked about the importance of mental health issues and have also impacted society in a positive way by raising awareness about mental health.
World Mental Health Day 2022: Dear Zindagi To 15 Park Avenue, Bollywood Movies Based On Mental Health Issue
-
11:06 AM
Wednesday OTT Release Date
Wednesday is an upcoming Netflix web series, which will release on November 23, 2022.View this post on Instagram
-
10:50 AM
Money Heist's Character 'Berlin' To Get A Spin-Off
Money Heist is one of the popular series streaming on Netflix. The show will now have a spin off now, which will revolve around one of the character, Berlin.View this post on Instagram
-
10:36 AM
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Gets Married To Marc Menchaca
Lena Headey, best known for portraying Cersei Lannister in the fantasy drama series ‘Game of Thrones’, tied the knot with long time partner and actor Marc Menchaca in Italy this weekend. The wedding was an intimate and private affair and took place with limited guests in Italy.
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey Gets Married To 'Ozark' Actor Marc Menchaca
-
10:21 AM
Kanye West’s Instagram And Twitter Accounts Locked
Rapper Kanye West's both Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over the weekend after antisemitic posts. Netizens condemned the rapper's posts after which social media platforms removed them.
Kanye West’s Instagram And Twitter Accounts Locked Over Alleged Antisemitic Posts
-
10:05 AM
Abhishek Bachchan Watches 'Don' Once Again On Big Screen
Abhishek Bachchan visits the exhibition of Amitabh Bachchan organised for his 80th birthday. He wrote, "What a feeling to see Don on the big screen. Congratulations Shivi on putting together this treat for all us fans of Bachchan! Also the exhibition by Ausaja is priceless. Highlight being Shahenshah’s original jacket! #AB80"
(Image Credits: Abhishek Bachchan/Twitter)
-
09:55 AM
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Day Out Looked Like This
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of her day out with husband Nick Jonas on Instagram. Sharing the pictures and video, she wrote, "Mommy daddys day out".View this post on Instagram
-
09:40 AM
Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Talks About Inviting Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor To His Show
Karan Johar will return with season 8 of Koffee With Karan. He talked about inviting SRK and Ranbir Kapoor to his show.
Read More: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor To Appear In Koffee With Karan 8? Karan Johar Reacts
-
09:26 AM
Kantara (Hindi) Release Date
Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, has impressed the audience across the country and the movie will soon release in Hindi on October 14, 2022. The makers have finally released the trailer of Kantara in Hindi, which was originally released in Kannada.
-
09:11 AM
PM Modi Extends Best Wishes Ahead Of Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Gandhada Gudi' Release
The trailer of Gandhada Gudi dropped on Sunday and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted that Puneet 'would have loved to share' the project with PM Narendra Modi in person as he always cherished the interaction with him. PM Modi responsed and gaves his best wishes to the team.
-
08:55 AM
House Of The Dragon Episode 8 Out Now
House Of The Dragon Ep 8 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. The new episode releases every Monday at 6:30 am.View this post on Instagram
-
08:40 AM
'Keep Making India Proud Sir': Ajay Devgn Wishes SS Rajamouli On His Birthday
Ajay Devgn gives his best wishes to SS Rajamouli on his birthday. He wrote, "Happy birthday dear Rajamouli Sir. Have a fabulous one. I love your vision & all of us love your cinema. Keep making (India) proud Sir. Most importantly, today is your day @ssrajamouli."
(Image Credits: Ajay Devgn/Twitter)
-
08:10 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Ankit And Priyanka Get Into An Argument
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have the closest bond in the Bigg Boss house and the duo were seen together in hit tv show 'Udaariyaan' as well. On Sunday, Priyanka and Ankit had an argument and Priyanka ended up crying.View this post on Instagram
-
07:55 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman Enters Salman Khan's Show
Shekhar Suman joins the Bigg Boss house but not as a contestant. He will be a friend, philosopher, guide, and mentor to the housemates and will interact with them on Sunday.View this post on Instagram
-
07:40 AM
Ranbir Kapoor Sets Internet On Fire With His Shirtless Pics
Ranbir Kapoor's pictures from Brahmastra look test has went viral on social media. The actor can be seen shirtless in these pictures and it was sharedd by his trainer and lifestyle coach Kunal Gir on Instagram.View this post on Instagram
-
07:25 AM
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Welcome Twin Sons
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin boys and shared their first pictures on Sunday.View this post on Instagram
More In News
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: Hindi Cinema's Timeless Diva Rekha Turns 68 Today And More
Simran Srivastav
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:25 PM IST
Mon, 10 Oct 2022 12:25 PM IST
The timeless beauty of Hindi cinema, Rekha, turns 68 today. She has worked in over 180 films and was also honoured with Padma Shri. Meanwhile, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on Sunday announced the birth of their twin boys. The couple got married in June 2022 in a fairytale like wedding ceremony. Vignesh took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures of his baby boys with Nayanthara. The couple has named them Uyir and Ulagam. Ranbir Kapoor is breaking the internet after his look test for Brahmastra went viral on social media. Whereas, Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara' will now release in Hindi as well on October 14, 2022. For latest update on Bollywood, Hollywood and South Cinema news, catch up with our live blog.
10 October 2022