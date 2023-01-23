  • News
Bollywood News: KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding Wedding Today And More

Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 10:45 AM IST
The highly anticipated wedding of cricketer KL Rahul with longime girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is set to take place today. The duo will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bunglow, where the pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday night. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will be released today.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

23 January 2023
