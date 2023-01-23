Bollywood News: KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding Wedding Today And More

-
10:45 AM
Suhana Khan Is A Beauty In Black And These Pics Are ProofView this post on Instagram
-
10:08 AM
Mouni Roy Is A Sight To Behold In Her Latest Instagram PostView this post on Instagram
-
09:50 AM
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pics With Nick Jonas And Daughter MaltiView this post on Instagram
-
09:30 AM
18 Pages OTT Release Date
Read: 18 Pages OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Nikhil And Anupama Parameswaran’s Telugu Rom-Com Film
-
09:17 AM
Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Dating Rumors
Read: Kartik Aaryan Calls Himself ‘100% Single’, Has THIS To Say Amid Dating Rumors With Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday
-
08:58 AM
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat Ahead Of Pathaan Release
Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat Ahead Of Pathaan Release, Social Media Says ‘Superstar For A Reason’
-
08:37 AM
Jetshen Dohna Lama Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9
Read: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: Jetshen Dohna Lama Declared Winner, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakh
-
08:12 AM
Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Gets Evicted
Read: Bigg Boss 16: Soundarya Sharma Gets Evicted, Says 'Hope Archana Gautam Wins'
-
07:59 AM
Trailer Of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' To Be Out TodayView this post on Instagram
-
07:47 AM
KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty To Get Married Today
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be getting married today. The duo will be posing for the media together after the ceremony, Suniel Shetty confirmed.View this post on Instagram
-
07:35 AM
Glimpses Of KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Sangeet NightView this post on Instagram
More In News
-
Breaking News Today, January 23 LIVE Updates: INS Vagir, Kalvari Class Submarine, Commissioned Into Indian NavyIndia
-
World
-
Netaji 126th Birthday: PM Modi To Inaugurate Memorial Model In Andaman, Amit Shah To Unfurl TricolourIndia
-
India
-
Shah Rukh Khan Surprises Fans Outside Mannat Ahead Of Pathaan Release, Social Media Says ‘Superstar For A Reason’Entertainment
-
76th Republic Day: Full Dress Rehearsal Today, Delhi Traffic To Be Affected; Check Which Roads To AvoidIndia
-
Fashion
LIVE BLOG
Bollywood News: KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding Wedding Today And More
Aanchal Sharma
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 10:45 AM IST
Mon, 23 Jan 2023 10:45 AM IST
The highly anticipated wedding of cricketer KL Rahul with longime girlfriend and Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is set to take place today. The duo will be tying the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala bunglow, where the pre-wedding festivities began on Sunday night. The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar will be released today.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
23 January 2023