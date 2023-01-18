  • News
Bollywood News LIVE: KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty's Wedding Wedding Preparation Begin And More

Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 18 Jan 2023 10:00 AM IST
The wedding preparations for KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding seem to have begun. On Tuesday evening, KL Rahul's Mumbai home was seen all decked up with beautiful lights. Meanwhile, the screening of Mission Majnu was held on Tuesday and was attended by its lead cast, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna. Kiara Advani too was spotted at the event, supporting her rumored beau.

Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:

18 January 2023
