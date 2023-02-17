Bollywood News LIVE: Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Releases Today And More
Shehzada releases today. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles and has been helmed by Rohit Dhawan. The movie is the official Hindi language remake of Ally Aljun's Telugu blockbuster film, Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo. Marvel kick started its phase 5 with its latest release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in cinemas worldwide today. Pathaan becomes the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office.
Here are all the latest updates and highlights from television, movies and celebrities in our live blog:
Aditya Chopra Wanted To Keep Anushka Sharma's Debut In 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' A Secret
Sonam Kapoor Attends Swara Bhasker's Engagement Party
Marvel's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantamania Releases In Cinemas Today
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada Releases In Cinemas Today
View this post on Instagram